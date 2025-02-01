There’s an argument to be made that there are too many sequels out there. Franchises, when profitable, tend to get milked, and maybe that’s just how it is when filmmaking is, at its core, a business. But then there are also arthouse films, and those tend to be made more for, well, art than profit. Filmmakers of such films have bold visions, and they strive to achieve that vision often with lesser budgets, and without necessarily worrying about the finished product’s box office prospects.

But every now and then, you get an arthouse movie that actually gets a sequel, or maybe even more than one. There aren’t many, but the following can include themselves in such a camp, even if there are arguments to be made that some aren’t direct sequels, or at least a couple are more necessary parts of an overarching multi-film story.

10 'Stolen Kisses' (1968)

Directed by François Truffaut

Image via United Artists

François Truffaut directed an impressive number of movies, considering his filmmaking career was fairly brief, all things considered. Perhaps his best known remains the iconic coming-of-age movie The 400 Blows, and that 1959 film is also an essential piece of the arthouse cinema canon. Less well known, however, are the numerous sequels the movie received in the years that followed.

While The 400 Blows is a pretty grim drama, its four sequels (one a short film, and the other three feature-length) are all more definable as romantic dramedies, Stolen Kisses included. Antoine Doinel, the main character from The 400 Blows, is a young adult by this point, and the film depicts his struggles with young adulthood in much the same way The 400 Blows looked at his troubled life as a youth… but, yes, there’s a little more humor here; it’s not a total downer.

9 'Tetsuo II: Body Hammer' (1992)

Directed by Shinya Tsukamoto

Image via Toshiba EMI

1989’s Tetsuo: The Iron Man is one of the wildest sci-fi movies of all time, featuring oftentimes nauseating visuals, unique sound design, and the kind of grimy yet spectacular chaos that might well cause nightmares. Oh, and body horror. So much revolting body horror, which is sort of what you have to expect when a movie’s premise involves a man dealing with the fact that his flesh is turning to metal.

It certainly qualifies as an arthouse take on the body horror genre, and it received two sequels. The less said about the third, the better, but the second – titled Tetsuo II: Body Hammer – is honestly pretty underrated, and not too far off the first quality-wise. It has different characters, but a similar style while telling another story about a person gradually turning into metal, only they're more of a weapon this time; a real Body Hammer, if you will.

8 'Saraband' (2003)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image via SVT 1

What’s this? A sequel directed by Ingmar Bergman? No, your eyes don’t deceive you. That is what Saraband is. It’s a TV movie, sure, but it is still very much a follow-up to Scenes from a Marriage… though to be fair, that’s something that exists as both a miniseries and a feature film, so depending on which version you watch, this story can be seen as one that’s always been one linked to the small screen.

Scenes from a Marriage is about a, well, marriage that’s gradually breaking down, and then Saraband checks in with the two people from that marriage a few decades later, with the characters having progressed from middle age to old age. Saraband isn't as strong as the original film/miniseries, nor does it feel as vital, but it is still interesting, and it holds value for being the final film directed by Bergman released during his lifetime.

7 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Directed by Yoshimitsu Banno

Image via Toho

It’s not accurate to call most Godzilla movies arthouse, by any stretch of the imagination. Well, the better ones are works of art, for sure, and even the more schlock-heavy ones have value. But many Godzilla films are straightforward by the standards of the kaiju genre… but there are also wild, bold, and bizarre outliers within the long-running series, as demonstrated by the likes of Godzilla vs. Hedorah.

This film came out at a time when Godzilla, as a series, was becoming a little more kid-friendly, making the darkness, abstract style, and more experimental elements of Godzilla vs. Hedorah stand out all the more. Hedorah is one of Godzilla’s oddest foes, the film is overall psychedelic and trippy, there’s more animation and music than one might expect, and then some of it’s weirdly terrifying. If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to giant monster movies, but you haven't seen this one, then you'd be wrong to think such a thing.

6 'Three Colours: White' (1994)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski

Image via mk2 Diffusion

Three Colours: Blue is up there among the most important arthouse films of the 1990s, being a soul-crushing and emotionally intense look at grief, and a movie that, visually, is almost constantly bathed in the titular color. It formed part of a thematic trilogy, with Three Colours: White being the second of the bunch. Each film focuses on different characters, and visually foregrounds a different color, but they are all linked in minor/unexpected ways.

Anyway, in contrast to Blue, Three Colours: White is a slightly more comedic affair, being a farcical (and, admittedly, occasionally serious) film about a man’s life falling apart after his wife decides to leave him. It’s not usually as well-regarded as either the first or third films in the trilogy it belongs to, but it’s pretty underrated overall, and a worthy part of the overall trio of movies.

5 'Three Colors: Red' (1994)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski

Image via Rialto Film

So, Three Colours: Blue was all about grief and despair, and Three Colours: White was all about finding (dark) comedy in misfortune, but the third film, Three Colours: Red, is focused on being more evocative, mysterious, and, arguably, romantic. It’s about the bond that slowly develops between two very different people who happen to be neighbors, both brought together after one accidentally hits the other’s dog with their car.

It might well be the best of the three, and it also ends in a way that brings all the movies together, making them feel – at least at the very end – like a little more than just a thematic trilogy. It’s also hard to put into words what makes something like Three Colours: Red such a compelling experience, but that can be said about a good many arthouse films.