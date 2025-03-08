Before things get too negative, one thing should be made clear: some of the best arthouse movies of all time can also be considered among the very best movies of all time. Avoiding art films or movies that can be called experimental/avant-garde is doing yourself a disservice, since it means missing out on groundbreaking films like La Dolce Vita, Come and See, In the Mood for Love, and The Conformist, to name just a few.

But something being arthouse doesn’t necessarily mean something will be good. It might be interesting or unconventional, sure, but if a film is those things while also being insufferable or overly vague, then things can get frustrating. Some may find value in the following movies, or at least aspects of them, but they are exceptionally difficult – and sometimes clunky – arthouse films that might well irritate more than they enlighten.

10 'The Serpent's Egg' (1977)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Ingmar Bergman was been behind some incredible pieces of cinema, but The Serpent’s Egg ain’t one of them by a long shot. The acclaimed Swedish filmmaker didn’t have the best of runs throughout all of the 1970s, but he thankfully bounced back in the 1980s with Fanny and Alexander, which is perhaps even better a film than most of his classics from the 1950s and 1960s.

Anyway, it’s easier to talk about those films than it is to talk about The Serpent’s Egg because this one is so damn boring, even with it starring both David Carradine and Liv Ullmann. It’s an intentionally miserable experience with very little commitment to being mysterious or thrilling, which is a problem when you're trying to make a mystery/thriller film.