Here’s a little secret that some people might not want you to know: it’s okay to be completely baffled by arthouse movies sometimes. These sorts of films aim to provoke, bewilder, and sometimes overwhelm. Not all do that to the extent where things are impossible to get one’s head around, but some indulge in strangeness more than others, and it’s not the worst thing in the world to enter into an arthouse movie accepting of the fact you might exit said movie with more questions than answers.

Then there are mystery movies, which will tend to confuse characters and viewers alike for much of their runtime, then provide answers near the end… generally speaking. When an arthouse movie is also a mystery movie, however, the sense of mystery can pervade (and potentially haunt) long after the credits have finished rolling. Some of the following films do this, as a fair warning, but others aren’t quite as sadistic. In the end, however, they’re all arthouse movies with notable mystery elements, and are ranked below from good to great.

10 'Alphaville' (1965)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Jean-Luc Godard was a filmmaker consistently tied pretty closely to the whole arthouse genre/movement, as he was continually challenging and redefining what cinema was capable of (for better and, sometimes, for worse). Alphaville, though unusual and a little experimental, did stand out among other Godard movies, though, being arthouse while also feeling like a sci-fi film and a mystery-heavy one, at least narratively.

Said narrative isn’t always emphasized over the mood and overall style of Alphaville, to be fair, but it does generally follow an American detective exploring a futuristic city and finding it to be one where the population is heavily repressed emotionally. It’s a little dreamlike, and certainly eerie at times, with a detective trying to uncover something much bigger than himself, but much of the film’s striking and undoubtedly distinctive.

9 'Burning' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Across nearly two and a half hours, Burning remains consistently unsettling, and bravely chooses to focus on a small number of characters despite having that relatively beefy runtime to work with. The premise involves a young man reconnecting with a young woman after she spends some time away, only he finds she’s met someone while on her travels, and this new (and male) friend of hers definitely seems unusual.

However, he’s not the only one who could be harboring something dark or mysterious within himself, as the protagonist of the film also shows himself to be relatively troubled. Burning focuses on this trio of characters as they slowly reveal things about themselves, perhaps truthfully, or perhaps deceitfully. It’s a gripping mystery/slow-burn thriller that's not so much about “solving” a mystery in the traditional sense, but working out who these people really are… or simply coming to terms with the fact that these characters, like real-life people sometimes, could well be enigmas.

Burning Release Date May 17, 2018 Director Chang-dong Lee Cast Ah In Yoo , Steven Yeun , Jong-seo Jeon , Soo-Kyung Kim , Seung-ho Choi , Seong-kun Mun Runtime 148 minutes

8 'Angel’s Egg' (1985)

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Animated movies don’t get much more arthouse in nature than Angel’s Egg, which, sure, might have a perplexing title, but it’s got nothing on the experience of watching the actual movie itself. Angel’s Egg is short, light on narrative, and also features little by way of characters/dialogue, following a young girl and her large egg as she wanders across a desolate and eerie landscape.

There’s not much more to Angel’s Egg than that, and anyone wanting much by way of answers by the film’s end will come away disappointed (even more so than Lost fans who wanted everything solved by that series’ finale). Still, the way this film functions means you can get out of it whatever you want to get out of it analytically, really, and even that might not be too important when the experience of watching the film is this unusual and singular.

7 'L’Avventura' (1960)

Director: Michelangelo Antonioni

Michelangelo Antonioni might well be the most famous of all arthouse directors who hailed from Italy, as he made many mysterious and unusual films, particularly during the 1960s. Blow-Up might be his best-known from this period, but there’s an argument to be made that a film from earlier that same decade, L’Avventura, is actually his strongest effort as a filmmaker.

L’Avventura is long and intentionally slow, focusing on a search for a missing woman, and how, during this woman’s disappearance, her partner and her friend – while both looking for her – strike up a romance between the two of them. Guilt, confusion, and uncertainty naturally follow this whole situation unfolding, with tension coming both from the fact it centers on a difficult search for a missing person, and because of the relationship that develops in the missing woman’s absence.

6 'Memoria' (2021)

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

A movie that really goes the distance in showcasing how to make something interesting without having much story, Memoria is perhaps glacially paced, but in a way that proves engrossing so long as viewers commit to it. Tilda Swinton plays a woman who begins hearing strange and inexplicable noises one day, with the film following her perplexing journey to discover the origin of such sounds.

Again, like with a good many arthouse films (and especially arthouse/mystery films), Memoria feels more about the journey than the destination. But what a journey it is, so long as you’re ready for it to be one that really takes its time. The slowness is hypnotic rather than frustrating, and the film’s world and style – owing to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s precise direction – prove easy to get immersed in.

Memoria Release Date August 20, 2021 Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul Cast Tilda Swinton , Elkin Díaz , Jeanne Balibar , Juan Pablo Urrego , Daniel Gimenez Cacho , Agnes Brekke Runtime 136 Main Genre Drama

5 'Solaris' (1972)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Without a doubt, Solaris can count itself among the greatest science fiction films of all time, and it does also stand as an iconic piece of arthouse cinema, broadly speaking. All that being said, it’s also possible to call it a mystery film, given the story here centers on an inexplicable sickness that seems to be affecting the people living on a space station, prompting a psychologist to be sent there to find answers, if possible.

In the end, there are certain mysteries that get uncovered and somewhat explained, but the lead character also makes unexpected discoveries about himself, with Solaris also exploring how he’s impacted by the whole thing. It’s all very psychological, methodically paced, and ultimately intoxicating, so long as – once again – viewers are okay with watching something quite long and slow.

Solaris (1972) Release Date May 13, 1972 Director Andrei Tarkovsky Cast Donatas Banionis , Natalya Bondarchuk , Jüri Järvet , Vladislav Dvorzhetskiy Runtime 166 minutes

4 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

There exist some thrillers that are so intense, they might as well qualify as horror, even if they’re not technically classified as horror movies in the traditional sense. The Vanishing qualifies in this regard, as it paints a vivid portrait of a nightmarish scenario. Like L’Avventura, it also revolves around a disappearance, but The Vanishing goes even further in trying to capture the anxieties this creates for those left searching for the vanished.

Anyone who wants their heart rate kept at a stable level might want to avoid The Vanishing, as a result, but it’s a tense ride and unshakable experience for those willing to check it out. The mystery of how this person disappeared and/or why looms heavy over the entire film, making it ultimately function as both a mystery movie and a psychological thriller simultaneously.