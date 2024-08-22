Psychological horror, as a genre, is all about getting into the mind of a disturbed character or characters, and creating dread by making both character(s) and viewer question certain things, or reality in general. When done well, such stories have a lingering effect, and might well prove a great deal more frightening and upsetting to think about than horror movies that deal with things of a more supernatural or fantastical nature.

Such films are already a little out-there and challenging, compared to more straightforward horror, but when you combine the psychological horror genre with arthouse style and ideas, they become even more impactful and head-spinning. The following movies can all be categorized as both psychological horror movies and arthouse films, in one way or another, and stand as dizzying trips into the human psyche that also challenge more standard film conventions.

10 'Hour of the Wolf' (1968)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Hour of the Wolf crosses over into gothic horror territory on top of being a psychological drama/horror film, impressively managing to satisfy as both within a runtime of under 90 minutes. Harrowing character-focused dramas are nothing unusual for director Ingmar Bergman, but Hour of the Wolf sees him taking on a film that feels more horror-centered than usual, and not long after he’d dipped his toes into the psychological thriller genre, with Persona.

It's still arguably more of a drama than a horror movie, but there is an extra sense of things being off and unsettling in Hour of the Wolf, which naturally makes it creepy. It’s also well-acted throughout, featuring some Bergman regulars like Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann turning in reliably great lead performances.

9 'A Page of Madness' (1926)

Director: Teinosuke Kinugasa

Horror movies that are almost a century old can’t be unnerving to modern-day viewers, right? Nope, that’s super wrong. With something like A Page of Madness, the fact it’s so old arguably adds to how unsettling it is, making it perhaps even more eerie now than it would’ve been in 1926. The people on-screen would have all long passed by now, and watching any film where that’s the case can be like seeing ghosts of those long gone (as is observed in Babylon).

The premise at hand in A Page of Madness is familiar by modern-day standards, taking place in an eerie asylum and involving a man trying to get his wife out of there. Along the way, there is indeed madness, as promised by the title, with plenty of creepy moments and a sense of overall timeless horror that speaks to universal themes and feelings.

8 'Funny Games' (1997)

Director: Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke took no prisoners with Funny Games twice, given he made the film originally in 1997 in Austria, and later remade it in 2007 in America, and in the English language. Both movies are essentially the same, outside the changes to language and the casts, following a story revolving around a home invasion that aims to subvert and challenge the idea of a home invasion thriller itself.

Funny Games is all about making viewers look inward and question why they're watching what they're watching. The bleak story still has a certain amount of horror and stomach-churning moments, but Funny Games encourages the viewer to get in their own head, and address their own thoughts, rather than strictly live through the experiences of characters. The film makes you a participant in the horrors on-screen, thanks to fourth-wall breaks, and the resulting film is uniquely disquieting.

7 'Mother!' (2017)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Mother! is a harrowing trip of a movie, and an undeniably feel-bad sort of film. It is one of the more challenging Darren Aronofsky-directed films, especially when it comes to content, following the torment a young woman deals with when her house is overrun by unwanted guests. That’s enough to make audiences feel mildly anxious, at least, but then things escalate. They get wild.

Where Mother! ends up is potentially alienating or even ridiculous, depending on one’s outlook and/or what one was expecting from the film. The exact meaning of it all is not clear at first, and might not be clear by the end for some, but the unpleasant rollercoaster ride Mother! provides is hard to miss, given few films put viewers in the head of a consistently distressed protagonist quite as effectively as this.

6 'The House That Jack Built' (2018)

Director: Lars von Trier

Darren Aronofsky is a filmmaker who provokes, challenges, and tends to disturb through his movies, but most of his work seems like a walk in the park compared to the filmography of Lars von Trier. Von Trier’s one of the most controversial yet fascinating filmmakers of the past few decades, and few movies of his are quite as nauseating, nightmarish, and confronting as The House That Jack Built manages to be.

This is a serial killer film that pushes things distressingly far, with the titular character treating his murders like they're works of art, all building towards a completed “project” he’s been working on for years. Then things take a turn, and get stranger, though the film’s final act is admirably gutsy and proves memorable. The House That Jack Built is violent, dark, sometimes repetitive, and strange, but also immensely engrossing and thought-provoking, at the end of the day.

5 'Titane' (2021)

Director: Julia Ducournau

Titane is unlike much else out there, managing to be a body horror movie, an out-there thriller, a crime film, and a work of arthouse cinema all at once. It follows a woman with a strange past that draws her uncomfortably close to vehicles, then takes a wild turn when she begins murdering people, and then descends into further unpredictable territory throughout its more contemplative and emotional second half.

It's certainly intended to challenge and provoke, and it undeniably succeeds in such a field. But Titane is also more than just provocation, as it reveals itself to have a certain amount of heart and genuine pathos nearer to the end, even with all the graphic content and scenes that make you question what you're looking at. It’s a trip in the best way possible, and a must-watch for anyone with a strong enough stomach.

4 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Another film that covers various genres and proves gleefully unpredictable, The Lighthouse is, to date, the greatest film Robert Eggers has directed. It starts remarkably simple, too, centering on a pair of lighthouse keepers who are assigned to work and live together on a tiny island. Eventually, they begin to drive each other mad and then themselves go mad, which is where the “psychological horror” part of the film comes in.

At the same time, The Lighthouse is also a dark comedy, a surreal/fantastical drama, and a bizarre bottle movie of sorts, too. It’s a bit of everything, and yet feels entirely like its own thing… and that’s where the arthouse feel of it all comes in. It’s uncompromising, risky, and distinctive, but also proves easier to get into than a good many other arthouse movies (honestly, the copious fart jokes probably help).

3 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992)

Director: David Lynch

The genre-busting continues with a film attached to one of the hardest-to-define (genre-wise) TV shows ever made: Twin Peaks. Its initial two seasons showed it to be a melodrama, a work of dark fantasy, a crime/mystery/police procedural, a deeply disturbing piece of near-Lovecraftian horror, and sometimes a dark comedy. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, which serves as part prequel, part sequel to the original run of the show, gets even wilder.

Without the restrictions that come with making a network TV show, David Lynch was able to cut loose with Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, which feels considerably more distressing and out-there artistically than the show ever was (at least until Twin Peaks: The Return, which probably gets stranger still). Fire Walk with Me is challenging, and requires one to watch Twin Peaks to fully appreciate it, but it’s uniquely haunting and quite brilliant as a companion piece to the also excellent show.

2 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

Director: David Cronenberg

A film that gives you two Jeremy Iron performances in the one movie, Dead Ringers follows a pair of twins who both like to swap identities sometimes, particularly with women, convincing them the twins are both the same person. The film explores what drives them to do this, as well as the consequences such actions eventually have upon the twins and the women they play mind games with.

It's a film that sees David Cronenberg delving into the psychological horror genre even more than usual, and he does so brilliantly, with Dead Ringers being easily one of his most impactful and unnerving films. The name Cronenberg will always be most closely associated with body horror (largely thanks to movies like The Fly and Videodrome), but Dead Ringers shows he’s more than capable of delivering other kinds of horror and general unease, too.