A revenge movie is a pretty straightforward one to describe. If the narrative of a film involves a character or characters trying to seek vengeance for wrongdoing, then it can be classified as a revenge movie. But some films go out of their way to show that revenge isn't always as simple as it might sound on paper, particularly those movies that also fall within the boundaries of arthouse cinema.

Arthouse films challenge, provoke, and intend to be distinctive/unconventional in various ways. Such films can deal with broad or universal themes, but tend to put spins on them either narratively or stylistically that are less expected. Some of the best arthouse films to tackle revenge in one way or another are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'The Virgin Spring' (1960)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Ingmar Bergman was a filmmaker who was never afraid to delve into psychologically intense territory, and The Virgin Spring, in this regard, is par for the course. But it goes further in another way, compared to other Bergman films. Namely, it also manages to be distressing and disturbing visually, with the plot revolving around a horrific crime against a young woman that drives her father to seek revenge.

It's a movie that starts bleak and just gets continually bleaker, and for as good as it is, it’s one of those movies that you probably won’t want to watch again; once is likely enough. The Virgin Spring has an oppressive atmosphere, a dark and uncompromising story, and some fantastic acting, notably from frequent Bergman collaborator Max von Sydow.

9 'Dogville' (2003)

Director: Lars von Trier

Dogville sees Lars von Trier telling a story in a typically provocative, unusual, and disturbing way. It’s about a woman on the run from a bunch of gangsters, leading to her hiding out in the titular town. Across the span of almost three hours, she encounters various people and eventually finds herself exploited in different ways, with new problems being faced in the place where she thought she could lie low.

The protagonist is treated in a way that eventually motivates her vengeance, though it’s a slow-burn build to this point, partly owing to that runtime. Its length and pacing make Dogville a little arthouse in feel, but it’s the presentation that really pushes it into that territory, given how minimalist it is (everything takes place on what’s clearly a stage, and there’s very little by way of scenery, sets, and props).

8 'Irreversible' (2002)

Director: Gaspar Noé

Taking a simple tragic story but playing it in reverse, Irreversible offers an entirely distinct look at a story all about revenge spurred by a horrific crime. The act of violent vengeance is seen very early on, shortly followed by the incident that spurred said revenge, and then the film presents a time of relative peace for the characters whose lives viewers have already seen torn apart.

It makes for a queasy and unsettling experience; something that would be horrific if presented in chronological order, but becomes somehow worse when shown the way it is. Irreversible is not for everyone, and is intentionally despairing and disturbing, not to mention daring in the way that it shows an undoubtedly bleak ending at the start, and then goes on to devastate by showing how much better things were before the descent.

Irreversible Release Date May 22, 2002 Director Gaspar Noe Cast Monica Bellucci , Vincent Cassel , Albert Dupontel , Jo Prestia , Philippe Nahon , Stéphane Drouot Runtime 97 Main Genre Crime

7 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Director: Joel Coen

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s best-known plays, and there had been plenty of film adaptations (that were either direct in nature or inspired by the text) made before 2021. But that year saw one of the Coen Brothers (Joel) take the familiar play and give it an artistic/stylized spin, with The Tragedy of Macbeth being a particularly stark, downbeat, and consistently eerie take on Macbeth.

You could argue Akira Kurosawa did something similar with Throne of Blood, but The Tragedy of Macbeth pushes things a little further in feeling particularly dreamlike throughout. It’s rather beautiful while also being appropriately despairing and quite sparse, telling one of the most well-known stories about revenge ever written while obviously building towards a bleak conclusion; the word “Tragedy” is in the title, after all.

6 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Director: Satoshi Kon

Standing as one of the best anime movies ever made, Perfect Blue still feels unusual and uniquely haunting among other films of its kind close to 30 years on from its release. It’s a key film in showing how anime can be so much more than just animated action, sci-fi, or fantasy-themed stories, with Perfect Blue being a very intense psychological thriller about identity and madness that just so happens to be animated.

It's also a little arthouse thanks to how mind-bending and distinctive it is, though there is enough there that’s immediately striking to make it somewhat approachable; in other words, some of it will be understandable upon one viewing. It’s also not entirely about revenge, but toward the end, such a concept plays a part in an entirely novel way that’s best not spoiled.

Perfect Blue (1997) Director Satoshi Kon Cast Junko Iwao , Rica Matsumoto , Masaaki Ôkura , Shinpachi Tsuji Runtime 81

5 'Kuroneko' (1968)

Director: Kaneto Shindō

Though samurai are featured in the plot of Kuroneko to some extent, it isn't a samurai movie necessarily, instead being more of a supernatural horror film about revenge. Samurai are the antagonists, really, with vengeful spirits haunting them in order to enact vengeance, after being assaulted and then murdered by samurai back when they were beings counted among the living.

Kuroneko isn't something that features in-your-face horror, instead successfully being creepy in a more underhanded way, all the while telling an unconventional story about getting revenge from the dead (and quite a few years before The Crow made that cool). It’s deliberately paced but proves to be strangely engrossing for a supernatural horror film of its age, and certainly stands as one of the more underrated Japanese movies of its era.

4 'Manon of the Spring' (1986)

Director: Claude Berri

Explaining the premise of Manon of the Spring does involve giving away what happens in Jean de Florette, as the two films – both released in the same year – form a compelling duology that ends up telling a rather expansive story. Jean de Florette is largely about one man being continually thwarted by another pair of men who want the property he and his family have just inherited, and their scheming ultimately leads to his death.

That’s then the inciting incident for what Manon of the Spring ends up being about: the man’s daughter, now a young woman, plotting revenge against the pair of men who wronged her father many years earlier. It’s a beautiful and quietly engrossing film, and a must-watch for fans of international cinema (alongside Jean de Florette, of course, as the two movies complement each other so well that the duology can be appreciated as basically one nearly four-hour-long film).

3 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Director: Peter Greenaway

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover does technically qualify as a gangster movie, but it’s also a thoroughly unconventional one, not to mention being a film that’s utterly uncompromising in every way. The four titular characters all get tied up in a cycle of violence and revenge, with the mistreated wife of a brutish gangster lashing out at him by having an affair, with a series of startling events following.

It's a film with a horrifyingly evil antagonist and a good deal of ugly subject matter and situations, but The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is also strikingly beautiful, and the contrast this creates is undeniably engrossing. It is a simple and riveting story with very bold arthouse sensibilities conveyed through the visuals, costumes, music, and dazzling usage of color throughout.

2 'Harakiri' (1962)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

While Harakiri does feature some brief and thrilling action (mostly near the end), it’s a samurai movie that’s more focused on building tension and intrigue, not to mention telling a slow-paced story. Much of that story is conveyed through flashbacks, all kicked off when a man visits a clan of samurai and tells them he intends to take his life by committing seppuku, but not before telling the samurai why he’s been driven to make that decision.

There’s a strong element of revenge found in Harakiri, but not in a way that’s initially clear, so it’s best not to give away too many more plot details. It’s a film that does take a while to play all its cards, so to speak, but the patient storytelling pays off as Harakiri crescendos, with the final act being particularly jaw-dropping and intense.

Harakiri (1962) Director Masaki Kobayashi Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Ishihama , Shima Iwashita , Tetsurô Tanba , Masao Mishima , Ichirô Nakatani , Kei Satō , Yoshio Inaba Runtime 133 Minutes

1 'Oldboy' (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Forming the second part of a thematic trilogy focused on revenge and tragedy, Oldboy is one of the boldest movies of the 21st century so far, and has achieved a great level of success for a film so extreme. It’s still probably not for everyone, but anyone willing to give it a chance is likely to be surprised, enthralled, or traumatized (or maybe all of the above) by what Oldboy has to offer.

It starts off as being about revenge for one character, and then grows to show that there’s even more revenge involved than initially seemed; best to keep it vague, but if you know, you know. It has a gripping narrative, a final act filled with shocking revelations, and some amazing action scenes, too, all adding up to ensure Oldboy is one incredible film.

Oldboy (2003) Release Date November 21, 2003 Director Park Chan-wook Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes

