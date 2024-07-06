If you’re okay with a bit of generalizing, it’s possible to call the romantic comedy genre, overall, a fairly lightweight and easily approachable one. Movies dealing with love that also want to make audiences laugh tend to be feel-good affairs, or comfort watches. This isn't always the case, though, and rom-coms can be plenty substantive. It all depends on the approach, and the willingness to subvert conventions or get a little weird, really.

Some rom-coms go the extra step when it comes to unconventionality by also having arthouse sensibilities; personal films that might not have much commercial appeal, or challenge cinematic norms. The following movies do this well. Some are, admittedly, arthouse films first and foremost that cover numerous genres. For these, if two of those genres can be identified as “romance” and “comedy,” then they qualify here, even if they’re technically more than “just” rom-coms. You mustn’t be afraid to categorize a little broader, darling.

10 'Arizona Dream' (1993)

Director: Emir Kusturica

Emir Kusturica’s a Serbian filmmaker probably best known for 1995’s Underground, but even then, that film’s not as well-known as it deserves to be. Before then, he made an English-language film called Arizona Dream, which has some big-name actors in it, like Johnny Depp, Faye Dunaway, and Jerry Lewis, but is also deeply strange on just about every level, and hard to describe narratively.

It’s a film that’s surreal, to put it lightly, revolving around a man who ends up becoming involved with two different women, and romance (sort of) follows. It’s a chaotic film that lives up to its title by being set, unsurprisingly, in Arizona, all the while also feeling like something of a fever dream for much of its runtime. Getting through all 2.5 hours of Arizona Dream takes some stamina, but it’s singular and unlike much else, even compared to Kusturica’s other offbeat and unusual films.

9 'Tuvalu' (1999)

Director: Veit Helmer

Image via Buena Vista International

Far from being one of the more well-known movies of its year, Tuvalu could at least be called one of the more distinctive films of 1999. It feels like a homage to the silent era, in a way, featuring no real dialogue (none that’ll help you understand the plot, anyway) while having a narrative that seems to center on a failing indoor swimming pool center, and a worker there who falls for a young woman… seemingly the only young woman in the entire town.

Whether it’s set in some fantastical era, or the distant future, or an alternate dimension where speech doesn’t really exist… Tuvalu leaves it up to you to decide. It goes one step further than most arthouse films by leaving genres largely up in the air and up to interpretation, but there is a romance somewhat near to its center, and it feels like a somewhat comedic homage to films from the silent era. As such, labeling it as an arthouse rom-com? Sure, why not?

8 'Mind Game' (2004)

Director: Masaaki Yuasa