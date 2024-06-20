Love’s one of those undeniable universal themes, and so it’s fitting that an entire genre – romance – was established to tackle stories surrounding love and all its complexities head-on. Certain romantic films are appealing because they make love look easy, effortless, or even fantastical, while others are more concerned with those aforementioned complexities. After all, being in love has its difficulties, and that’s even before considering the fact that a romance between two people can end for any number of reasons.

So, along comes arthouse cinema, with the filmmakers attached to such a movement being willing to tell stories about love and relationships in typically offbeat, personal, striking, and sometimes confusing ways. Arthouse films aim to challenge and explore things in depth, and the following movies demonstrate that such things can be done for something as seemingly universal and approachable as the romance genre.

10 'L'Atalante' (1934)

Director: Jean Vigo

French filmmaker Jean Vigo had a tragically short life, living to only the age of 29 and directing just one full feature film in that time: 1934’s L'Atalante, which was released the year he passed away. The film is a slightly dreamy romance revolving around a boat captain and a woman from a small town, both of whom get married early on and then find themselves dealing with the struggles of their unconventional married life.

L'Atalante looks great throughout, and gets by on foregrounding characters over a narrative, because the story here – at least on paper – is pretty simple stuff. The same can be said about a good many arthouse films, though, with the visual experience of the film, plus the emotional journeys of the two main characters, being what’s most important here.

9 'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2013)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

The idea of making an arthouse romance film light on narrative didn’t go away in the 80 years since L'Atalante’s release, because Jim Jarmusch’s 2013 film Only Lovers Left Alive can be categorized in the same broad way. Such an approach is par for the course, when it comes to Jarmusch, but this one does stick out among many of his other films (and various other arthouse romance movies, too) for dipping its toes slightly into the horror genre.

This is because Only Lovers Left Alive centers on a pair of vampires who’ve been in love for not just a matter of years, but for many centuries. This enables the film to explore a long-term relationship that puts most other long-term relationships to shame, going by pure numbers, with Only Lovers Left Alive being intriguing, slow (but never boring), and undeniably atmospheric throughout.

8 'Contempt' (1963)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Contempt was not directed by German filmmaker Fritz Lang, but it features Lang playing himself, making a movie within a movie: an adaptation of The Odyssey. The troubled production of this movie is the backdrop for interpersonal/romantic drama to play out, much of it revolving around a screenwriter brought in to rewrite the screenplay (Michel Piccoli) and his wife (Brigitte Bardot).

Jean-Luc Godard gets to do his usual thing with this premise, commenting on the barriers between film and real life and getting meta a good many decades before it was cool. He doesn’t push too many boundaries or get too out there by his standards, making Contempt – while still arthouse in nature – one of the easier Godard films to watch and appreciate for anyone unfamiliar with the director’s rather daunting and eclectic body of work.

7 'Last Year at Marienbad' (1961)

Director: Alain Resnais

Jean-Luc Godard was far from the only French filmmaker putting his stamp on the world of arthouse cinema during the 1950s and 1960s, with Alain Resnais being another French director prominent at that time. His films weren’t as easily definable as being part of the French New Wave, but they were definitely unique and boundary-pushing, with Last Year at Marienbad being one of his most striking and enigmatic efforts.

It's an intentionally dizzying movie, perhaps even feeling like something of a psychological romance film, centering on the unreliability of memory, an affair that may or may not have been, and a man who desperately wants a married woman to start a new life with him. Last Year at Marienbad asks a good many questions and offers little by way of easy answers, but the experience is impactful and unlike much else; even comparing it to other Resnais films does it a disservice (or his other works a disservice, depending on how you ultimately feel about this 1961 release).

6 'Le Bonheur' (1965)

Director: Agnès Varda