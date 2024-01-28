Arthouse movies aim to challenge and provoke viewers, giving those brave enough to check them out an experience they're unlikely to have felt before, with certain experimental or unusual elements being contained within. What can be considered "arthouse" is therefore quite broad, with certain movies pushing boundaries more than others. The broadness also allows various films of differing genres to be considered arthouse in nature, and so it follows that one sub-genre is arthouse science fiction.

Sci-fi movies can get pretty strange already, when not also trying to be arthouse, given they depict stories often set in the future and/or revolving around otherworldly creatures/beings/technologies. The following films go one step beyond the bounds of "standard" sci-fi and instead become arthouse sci-fi, also being examples of films that are more or less great, in any event. They're ranked below, starting with the very good and ending with the all-time classics.

10 'Poor Things' (2023)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos' directorial output so far has been defined by its strangeness and the filmmaker's trademark eccentricity, as though none of his films feel derivative or repetitive, they've all lately been carrying his distinct mark. Poor Things, already up there as one of the better movies of the 2020s so far, sees Lanthimos making what might be his most fantastical/sci-fi movie yet, as well as - perhaps more subjectively - his funniest film. It's also a weird one. This is Lanthimos, after all.

It's a colorful, sometimes psychedelic, sexually explicit, and surprisingly funny take on a Frankenstein-esque story, revolving around a woman being brought back to life and going on a strange adventure filled with self-discovery, wonder, and occasional terror. It certainly counts as a work of arthouse cinema from the strange yet gorgeous visuals alone, and that it's also out-there with its subject matter while having a consistently strange tone just makes it feel all the more artsy (in a good way).

9 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' (1976)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

The Man Who Fell to Earth presents David Bowie as you’ve never seen him before, and the legendary musician (and occasional actor) gives one of his best-ever performances here. The film’s narrative is simple, though the ideas it explores end up being complex, with it broadly depicting what happens when an alien being comes to Earth on a mission to save his home planet, yet finds himself slowly brought down physically and morally by all the terrible human beings he meets.

It's a cynical piece of science fiction, observing the world and its cruelty through the eyes of someone unfamiliar with Earth, and consistently brought down by what the planet contains. Perhaps appropriately for a movie about an alien, The Man Who Fell to Earth does feel otherworldly and even alienating at times with its visual language and approach to storytelling, but these risky creative decisions do ultimately serve to give the film a haunting and memorable atmosphere/narrative.

8 'Solaris' (1972)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Some might argue that 2001: A Space Odyssey would qualify as an arthouse sci-fi movie, but then a few years on from that one’s release, Andrei Tarkovsky came out with something that’s even artsier and stranger. Solaris and the aforementioned Stanley Kubrick film do sometimes get compared, owing to their similarly ambitious narratives/themes, the fact both are quite long, the slow yet purposeful pacing found in each, and the fact that Tarkovsky was very publicly not a fan of 2001.

Solaris is perhaps more of a psychological drama than it is a science fiction film, following a psychologist as he goes to a space station to help the cosmonauts there, all of whom are suffering from some mysterious mental condition. It’s a perplexing and eerie film, and looks deep within the human mind and the insurmountable secrets and mysteries contained within; arguably as vast and daunting as outer space itself.

7 'Memoria' (2021)

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Demonstrating well and truly the notion that you can have a great film with minimal plot, Memoria is one of the most perplexing yet fascinating sci-fi movies in recent memory. It revolves around a woman who begins hearing strange voices in the night, and becomes increasingly concerned about finding their origin. As things go on, she slowly comes to terms with the fact that there might not be answers at the end of the road, and so too might the audience have to accept such a notion.

Memoria is very, very slow-paced, and insistent on providing a uniquely immersive atmosphere more than telling a traditional story or even showcasing much by way of character arcs. Yet when watched with the right mindset, Memoria is hypnotic in all the best ways, owing to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s unique directorial style and Tilda Swinton’s understated and compelling lead performance.

6 'Hard to Be a God' (2013)

Director: Aleksey German

One of the dirtiest and most brutal sci-fi films of all time, Hard to Be a God takes place on a planet other than Earth, yet the population’s medieval-like lifestyles make it feel like a particularly dark fantasy/drama at times. Running for almost three hours, much of the premise involves a group of scientists tasked with going to the planet and advancing the population living there, only for things to go wrong when said scientists find themselves preferring to play god instead.

It's an extremely difficult and exhausting experience by design, and Hard to Be a God offers essentially nothing by way of easy answers or even a hint of optimism for human nature itself. It goes to some remarkably dark places and showcases a series of horrifying sights, making it one of the most challenging and singular pieces of science fiction cinema of all time.

5 '2046' (2004)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Wong Kar-wai is one of the best-known arthouse filmmakers working today, and perhaps even of all time, given how frequently beautiful his films are and how intoxicating they tend to feel. 2046 saw him continue exploring dreamlike romance stories, though here, it’s also done within the confines of the sci-fi genre… at least to some extent, seeing as Wong Kar-wai putting his unique spin of science fiction does make it feel different to most other sci-fi movies.

Set in both the future and the past, 2046 jumps around between different stories, and it might just be better to let the experience wash over you, as a viewer, rather than try to break down and figure out how they’re all connected. Even more interestingly, 2046 also manages to function as a Christmas movie, making it one of the more offbeat picks to watch in December for anyone tired of all the more standard holiday favorites.

4 'Until the End of the World' (1991)

Director: Wim Wenders

Like the aforementioned Wong Kar-wai, Wim Wenders is no stranger to arthouse cinema, and has worked as a filmmaker for more than 50 years now, developing and honing his singular style over the decades. He specializes in making road movies and character-focused dramas, which does ultimately ensure Until the End of the World stands out within his filmography, what with it being a nearly five-hour epic and also a work of science fiction.

Sure, Until the End of the World is also a road movie, and there are long stretches of the film where narrative is de-emphasized over characters. But the film does also have fascinating insights into technology and its complex relationship with humanity, giving viewers the best of both worlds when it comes to Wenders, given this retains the feel of an exciting and introspective road movie while also having a grand, international scope as it additionally plays around with various sci-fi concepts.

3 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

A comedic science fiction film that’s also incredibly dark, sometimes disturbing, and always very satirical, Brazil sees filmmaker Terry Gilliam at his most uncompromising and compelling. The main character in Brazil is thrown into a nightmarish situation where dreams and reality collide, his life spiraling out of control thanks to mistaken identities, endless red tape, bureaucratic nonsense, and a futuristic world that’s seemingly gone mad.

Viewers who don’t mind the intense and borderline overwhelming nightmarish atmosphere of Brazil will likely find it thrilling and intriguing in equal measure. As far as arthouse sci-fi movies go, it might still downplay those arthouse qualities a little compared to the really strange stuff, but taken on its own and assessed as a sci-fi movie, Brazil is still plenty weird and distinctive, all the while being unlike much else out there.

2 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Though it’s still fairly recent in the overall scheme of things, Under the Skin already feels like it could rank among the greatest science fiction films of all time. It’s even easier to argue that it’s one of the oddest and most unsettling sci-fi movies released during the 21st century so far, following a mysterious alien lifeform that disguises itself as a woman and hunts various men, seducing them and then doing something truly alien – and hard to even describe – to them.

It's an odd film that feels incredibly arthouse, understandably thrilling and blowing away some viewers while leaving others perplexed and frustrated. However you end up feeling about the film, it’s hard to deny the boldness of Under the Skin and the unique way it’s presented. And, for better or worse, few films about alien lifeforms have ever felt quite this alien and inhuman.

1 'Stalker' (1979)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

For as good as Solaris was, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker tends to be held up as the filmmaker’s greatest achievement, and indeed, it’s also one that could count itself among the greatest arthouse films ever made. It follows three men who go on a dangerous mission to locate a strange area called the Zone, intrigued and drawn to it – despite the risks – because it’s said to grant wishes to anyone who’s able to locate it.

Stalker unfolds slowly and surely, always something of a destination/end-point in mind, even though it’s never easy to work out how the film and its characters are going to get there… nor what specifically is waiting at the end of it all. Along the way, Tarkovsky uses the film to ponder aspects of human nature, investigate desire, and work out what keeps people searching for meaning in a harsh and confusing world. It’s haunting, understated, and engrossing, overall feeling like a classic, no matter how you specifically want to define it genre-wise.

