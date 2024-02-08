If a movie can be classified as arthouse, that means it's slow and boring, right? Some may think something along those lines, but that right there would be a misconception. While many arthouse movies concern themselves with subdued stories and tend to go hand-in-hand with the drama genre, not all do this. There are arthouse action movies, arthouse crime films, arthouse horror, and even arthouse science fiction movies. As such, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that some thriller movies aren't afraid to get their arthouse on, too.

By definition, arthouse movies push boundaries and aren't likely to appeal to everyone, so it should go without saying that the following thrillers won't be to everyone's taste. Those wanting a highly artistic movie that'll get the heart racing (even if it takes a while to build up to such intense moments) might well find the following arthouse thriller movies hit the spot, though, and they're ranked below, from great to greatest.

10 'Caché' (2005)

Director: Michael Haneke

The films of Michael Haneke can certainly be described as quietly intense and oftentimes harrowing, though many veer closer to psychological drama territory than they do to the realm of “true” thrillers. Caché (or Hidden) feels fairly close to being a thriller, though – maybe as close as Haneke’s ever going to get, especially because it all kicks off with a direct and instantly compelling narrative.

Caché centers on a married couple who begin getting unsettling videotapes placed at their front door one morning, and the more this keeps happening, the further they feel desperate to work out who’s doing such a thing and why. It’s certainly a film that builds an atmosphere of discomfort across the two-hour runtime, but it’s consistently intense enough to function as a restrained, well-controlled, and striking mystery/thriller.

9 'Burning' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Burning is probably too recent to be considered an all-time great thriller, but it feels like the kind of movie that will continue to age well, and could eventually be remembered as a high point for the genre during the 2010s. Despite running for almost 2.5 hours, it only really focuses on a small number of characters; principally, a young man, a female childhood friend of his, and the mysterious new partner of said friend.

It takes its time to introduce these characters and explore the strange dynamics between them all, with Burning proving very unsettling – at a point – for those willing to let it get under their skin. Some could find it a little too slow or meandering in parts, but it’s held up even during these sequences with excellent acting and an overall strong visual style, with plenty of images that will stick with viewers long after the film’s over.

8 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

More than half a decade before giving a fantastically creepy lead performance in the ever-divisive and provocative Saltburn, Barry Keoghan played a twisted character in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and helped make the entire film a great deal more unsettling. He plays a teenager who tries to insert himself into the life of a wealthy surgeon and his family, doing so in increasingly strange and perhaps sinister ways.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer might have some comedic value for those who like very dark humor, but it does feel more serious overall than other well-known Yorgos Lanthimos films, like The Lobster, The Favourite, and Poor Things. It’s principally a psychological thriller and even borders on horror at times, but however you want to classify it, it’s pretty great and persistently creepy.

7 'Blow-Up' (1966)

Director: Michelangelo Antonioni

If something has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, it’s not a guarantee that it’s a work of arthouse cinema… but it also wouldn’t be a terrible idea to bet on that being the case. Blow-Up is evidence of this, as it won the top prize at the prestigious French film festival in 1966, and certainly unfolds in an unconventional and intentionally uneasy way.

Blow-Up centers on the way a photographer finds his mind and life unraveling after he discovers he might well have captured evidence of a murder taking place within one of his photographs. As far as thrillers go, Blow-Upkeeps things pretty subdued, though the tension is there, and it’s definitely not a comfortable movie to watch, nor an easy one. For those reasons, and the fact that it gets pretty psychologically in-depth on top of having a mystery-heavy premise, it does indeed thrill in parts.

6 'Europa' (1991)

Director: Lars von Trier

Something instantly feels off when one sits down to watch Europa, and it’s a sensation that not only refuses to go away as the film moves along, but increases in intensity. Unlike a good many arthouse thriller movies, Europa can’t be called slow-paced by any means, moving at a relatively quick speed throughout, and certainly qualifying as the most breathless and exciting movie Lars von Trier’s ever directed, plus one of his overall best.

The central premise of Europa focuses on the experiences of a young man in Germany right after the end of World War II, and how his life devolves into a complicated and sometimes surreal nightmare that would even make Franz Kafka shiver. It’s not a happy movie by any means, and it’s always tense, but Europa can also claim to be strangely entertaining, especially for anyone expecting something more “traditionally” arthouse.

5 'The Skin I Live In' (2011)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

One of the scariest films of its decade, The Skin I Live In feels principally like a horror movie, though it also functions well as a psychological thriller. It centers on a plastic surgeon who believes he’s discovered how to make a type of synthetic skin, though he certainly crosses a line when he begins using a woman as a guinea pig of sorts to test his invention on.

From there, The Skin I Live In does go in the sorts of directions you might expect a film of this sort to go in, but there are plenty of moments that successfully prove more surprising. It’s a grisly watch and overall feels a good deal eerier and more confronting than your run-of-the-mill thriller, but it’s those qualities that help it stand out and feel a little more artistically inspired than most.

4 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

The Vanishing finds itself living up to its title pretty quickly, considering the main plot here concerns a couple who are on vacation when, quite abruptly, one of them disappears while they’re stopped at a gas station. Things go on and get increasingly more uneasy, because what initially seemed like a temporary separation drags on, creating more and more anxiety for the non-vanished.

It's such a simple premise, but The Vanishing works wonders with it, and also stands as the kind of film where it’s better not to say too much about how things progress, as that would run the risk of removing much of the film’s power. Those who don’t like to feel on edge should steer clear of something like The Vanishing, because it’s really effective at being really anxiety-inducing.

3 'Titane' (2021)

Director: Julia Ducournau

Like the aforementioned The Skin I Live In, 2021’s Titane feels closer to a horror movie than a thriller film, especially near the start, what with the surprising body horror and the fact that it follows a protagonist who goes on a gruesome crime spree. However, things shift narratively with Titane, and after the first act, it feels a little less concerned with being a horror movie and feels more like a psychological drama/thriller.

Like any movie that delves into such genres, the less said the better when it comes to plot, especially because this film proves particularly hard to predict; it seems to revel in constantly throwing new and strange ideas at the audience. Some will find Titane too challenging, bizarre, and confronting, but those who don’t mind their thrillers outlandish and occasionally extreme ought to check it out (and, like Blow-Up, it also won the Palme d’Or).

2 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Director: Georges Franju

Combining a psychological thriller kind of premise with some gothic horror for good measure, Eyes Without a Face can definitely be seen as a movie that influenced the aforementioned The Skin I Live In, and is arguably even better, despite its age. Few films from the 1960s hold up and remain quite as unsettling as this one still manages to be, and its story about grief, loss, cruelty, and highly experimental surgery still leaves an impact.

Eyes Without a Face is easily one of the best thrillers of the 1960s, and does have a certain atmosphere and overall feel that can qualify it as an arthouse film (admittedly, one of the more digestible and approachable ones). It’s certainly a classic of its time, and holds up as something of an all-timer within any genre you’d want to classify it as belonging to.

1 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Director: David Lynch

As David Lynch is sometimes held up as the master of unsettling audiences, it makes sense that one of his films – 2001’s Mulholland Drive – arguably represents the gold standard of what an arthouse thriller is capable of. This one has just about everything you could want from a Lynch film, with a surreal feel throughout, plenty of unusual narrative beats (many threads left hanging, too), bold visuals, and a tone that’s equal parts dreamlike and nightmarish.

It follows one young woman’s journey to Hollywood with aspirations to become an actress, spiraling out in various other directions and consistently blurring the line between reality and various dreams. You can try to break it down/analyze it, simply appreciate the experience, or do a bit of both. It’s a film that presents a great deal, and much of it is left up to the viewer to interpret. Mulholland Drive can be terrifying, strangely funny, absorbing, and frustrating; it is, debatably, the culmination of Lynch’s feature filmmaking career.

