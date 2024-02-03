When it comes to the Western genre, there are usually a few things that show up fairly consistently, be they tropes or visual motifs one would expect to see in such a genre. Traditional Westerns will usually be set (and filmed) in America, have plots that involve morality and justice, and it's not usually too hard to differentiate villains from heroes in such movies. Some Westerns go a little further and get more complicated, however, becoming revisionist in nature or focusing on outlaws/anti-heroes.

Even further still would be the idea of an arthouse Western, which takes ideas and conventions of arthouse cinema (less emphasis on narrative, or simply more complex/challenging content) and combines them with certain Western tropes. The resulting films are often strange, offbeat, and very engrossing in their own unpredictable ways, with some of the very best movies classifiable as arthouse Westerns ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'The White Sun of the Desert' (1969)

Director: Vladimir Motyl

The White Sun of the Desert stands out among other Westerns straight away for the fact that it’s an example of said genre while also being a war movie. Additionally, there’s some action here, a hint of romance, and the tone is also partly comedic/partly dramatic, while the visual style is certainly offbeat and the setting unconventional for the Western genre, considering it takes place in Turkmenistan.

It's not too well-known outside Russia, being produced by the Soviet Union, but is an interesting cult classic of sorts for anyone who thinks they’ve seen it all when it comes to the Western genre. The White Sun of the Desert is quirky and offbeat while telling the story of a soldier in the Red Army who’s desperate to get home, finding himself caught up in a series of violent misadventures in the desert during his perilous journey.

9 'The Sisters Brothers' (2018)

Director: Jacques Audiard

You can always rely on Joaquin Phoenix to pick interesting films to work on, with The Sisters Brothers being no exception to this general rule (that probably became apparent with the release of 2010’s bizarre I’m Still Here onwards). Phoenix and John C. Reilly play the titular brothers, a pair of assassins, with the plot revolving around them being sent to capture a chemist/gold prospector during the middle of the 19th century.

The core premise of The Sisters Brothers isn’t too complicated, but some of the thematic material and the moral questions it ponders do prove obscure and challenging at times. It’s also quite slow when it comes to pacing and certainly has a unique visual style to many of its scenes, with these qualities helping it to ascend the boundaries of a traditional Western and become something that’s at least a little bit arthouse in nature.

8 'Dead Man' (1995)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

For a time, perhaps during the 2000s, Johnny Depp was one of Hollywood’s biggest and most popular stars, and tended to pop up in large-scale films with mass appeal. The earlier years of his career were a little more eclectic, though, and he was in some fairly odd movies throughout the 1990s (and not all of them by Tim Burton). Of these, few felt quite as strange and eerie as Dead Man.

This is a Western with certain fantastical and/or spiritual elements attached to it, being somewhat what you’d expect from the singular Jim Jarmusch tackling the genre, but also being harder to pin down or predict in other ways. It’s a sometimes peaceful, sometimes graphically violent psychological drama/Western movie about a criminal on the run, and fittingly for its title, has some cast members known for how often their characters die in movies (like Lance Henriksen and John Hurt).

7 'Meek’s Cutoff' (2010)

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Meek’s Cutoff is a film directed by Kelly Reichardt, who’s a director known for her understated, sometimes slow-paced, and ultimately engrossing character dramas. Here, she takes those aspects of her style and enables them to thrive within the Western genre, crafting a patient and undeniably unique type of modern/revisionist Western that’s one of the better films of its genre made in the 21st century so far.

6 'Walker' (1987)

Director: Alex Cox

An angry and passionate Western that’s not afraid to go to some dark places while also being remarkably violent, Walker certainly isn’t going to be for everyone. The story it tells has some basis in historical fact, telling the story about a group of mercenaries led by William Walker trying to install a new government in Nicaragua through violent means, but certainly takes some deviations when it comes to historical accuracy as it goes along.

What emerges is a fiery and challenging film, and so to call Walker uncompromising would be something of an understatement. It takes certain Western conventions and warps them in uncomfortable and brutal ways, taking place in the past though becoming more explicit about critiquing things in the present as it progresses. The end result is an odd film, sure, but the experience of watching it proves hard to shake.

5 'Bacurau' (2019)

Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

Like the aforementioned The White Sun of the Desert, the name of the game when it comes to Bacurau is genre-blending. It feels just enough like a Western to be ranked up there with the greatest of the genre from the past decade or so, but at the same time, it’s also a movie with plenty of mystery elements, a little bit of sci-fi, and some gruesome action/thriller/horror scenes for good measure.

The less said about the plot and the strange places it goes to, the better, especially because Bacurau is quite slow-paced and certainly proves unafraid to make viewers wait before receiving some (ultimately fairly slight) answers to what’s going on. Still, the experience of watching it is an undeniably singular one, and it should be at the top of your watchlist if you feel like most Westerns play out in ways that are perhaps a little too samey.

4 'The Great Silence' (1968)

Director: Sergio Corbucci

Sure, The Great Silence has a decent amount of acclaim, but it’s also greater than its admittedly pretty good reputation would suggest. This makes it rank up there among the most underrated Western movies of all time, with it being a fantastic and bleak Spaghetti Western about a mute gunslinger and his increasingly desperate attempts to defend a group of people from fearsome bounty hunters.

It's not the only Western to make good use of a snowy setting, but it is one of the most iconic to look a great deal chillier than your average desert-heavy Western. There’s an overall haunted atmosphere for much of The Great Silence's runtime, which is where the arthouse feel comes into play, making it a particularly dark, brooding, cold, and bloody example of the Western genre, and an all-around fairly hard-to-fault movie.

3 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Director: Jane Campion

Much more of a psychological drama than it is a Western, The Power of the Dog does still have enough by way of visuals, setting, and mood to qualify at least in part as a Western. It’s certainly one of the bolder examples of the genre in recent memory, having a very slow and strange narrative about an enigmatic rancher whose life is thrown into disarray when he meets his brother’s new wife and her son.

The Power of the Dog is a Western/drama movie that deals with themes surrounding love and desire, but it wouldn’t quite feel right to call it a romance film. It’s a little darker and more intensely psychological, rather than trying to be romantic in any real way. Still, when approached for what it is, it’s engrossing, and is one of the best films Jane Campion has directed so far.

2 'El Topo' (1970)

Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky

Alejandro Jodorowsky is a renowned filmmaker who’s often associated with arthouse cinema, particularly thanks to 1973’s The Holy Mountain, which is probably his best and best-known movie. The runner-up for both those categories, however, is probably El Topo, which is likely the first film many think of when they hear the term “acid Western” – a sub-genre that includes Westerns that are distinctly psychedelic and/or counterculture in nature.

It follows one man as he goes on a strange, gruesome, and intensely psychological journey through the desert, coming across all sorts of different people and bizarre sights along the way. El Topo is a trippy film about a man making a trip that’s ultimately a trip to watch, but as far as aggressively out-there/arthouse movies with Western settings go, they’re hardly ever more memorable than this one.

El topo Release Date December 18, 1970 Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Cast Alejandro Jodorowsky , Brontis Jodorowsky , José Legarreta , Alfonso Arau , José Luis Fernández , Alf Junco Runtime 125

1 'Duck, You Sucker' (1971)

Director: Sergio Leone

Sometimes called A Fistful of Dynamite, sometimes called Once Upon a Time in the Revolution, but probably most often known as Duck, You Sucker, this 1971 Western was Sergio Leone’s final film within the genre, and certainly his wildest effort. The story is about two unlikely people who strike up a partnership against the backdrop of the 1913 Mexican Revolution, with a series of violent and sometimes tragic misadventures occurring as a result.

Sergio Leone wasn’t afraid to go against Western conventions in his earlier films, but Duck, You Sucker sees him getting more experimental than ever before, and taking some serious risks when it came to both the content and style present within the film. This can make the experience of watching this cult classic a little off-putting or uncomfortable, potentially, but it’s such a striking experience – and an overall very underrated film – that anyone who enjoys his better-known films (like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or Once Upon a Time in the West) should try watching it at least once.

