November 2011 was jam-packed with family movies. Jack and Jill and Happy Feet Two both debuted within the first three weeks of the month, while Puss in Boots, which opened in the last four days of October 2011, was also still a priority viewing for many adolescent moviegoers. Then came Thanksgiving 2011, which saw three separate PG-rated movies bowing in wide theatrical. Between The Muppets and Hugo, not to mention all the other holdovers in the November 2011 landscape, it was easy to lose track of what kid-oriented films were playing in movie theaters. But another children's film that got thrown into the mix here, Arthur Christmas, and ten years later, it deserves to be recognized for what it is: A true Christmas classic.

RELATED: Why Aardman Animation Still Has a Leg Up on Pixar

Arthur Christmas was only the second computer-animated title from Aardman Animations. It was also the first result of the outfit’s brief collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. Such notable qualities weren’t enough to attract moviegoers as Arthur Christmas ended up with a meager box office run. Its financial shortcomings were especially apparent when compared to all of the other family movies it competed against in its original release. However, that shouldn’t be seen as a sign of it being an inherently inferior project. Arthur Christmas is just the kind of Yuletide feature that should be an automatic fixture of holiday viewing.

This directorial effort from Sarah Smith tells the story of Santa’s (Jim Broadbent) clumsy son, Arthur (James McAvoy), who sets out to work with his Grandsanta (Bill Nighy) to deliver a present to a young girl who was missed during Santa’s Christmas Eve delivery of presents. It’s a straightforward premise that makes plenty of room for, among other enjoyable qualities, the kind of clever wit that has dominated Aardman’s projects. Though the characters don’t have the overbite and eyeballs that one associates with the stop-motion figures seen in Wallace and Gromit, the classic Aardman humor has remained consistent.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Typical computer-animated kids fare (including some efforts from Sony Pictures Animation) concerns itself with generic pop culture references and bathroom jokes to generate laughs. Arthur Christmas, meanwhile, finds more specific and dialogue-driven means of getting people to giggle. Many of the most memorable jokes come from Grandsanta, whose offhand comments (including one implying he was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis) are brought to life through Nighy’s hysterical voice work and tend to suggest stories that could easily sustain their own movies. Many holiday movie staples touch your heart, but how many make you laugh as much as Arthur Christmas?

Also making the project stand out is its emphasis on the behind-the-scenes machinations of the North Pole, which include Arthur’s older brother, Steven (Hugh Laurie), being a tech-savvy fellow gunning to take over as the next Santa Claus. The concept of exploring how Santa’s operation works through tech-assisted means has been done in plenty of other places, including in the charming Prep and Landing holiday specials. If Arthur Christmas was going to succeed, it would need to offer something more than just cutesy explanations for how one man travels around the world in a single night.

Luckily, all of Arthur Christmas’s explanations are in service of exploring the dynamics of the members of the Claus family, led by St. Nick himself, Malcolm Claus. Not only does focusing on these interpersonal rapports differentiate Arthur Christmas from other similar projects, but it grounds the fantastical proceedings in relatable means. It turns out that Santa’s family members quarrel and struggle to understand each other just like a real family does. Arthur Christmas is as sweet as a candy cane, but it’s also cognizant of how messy family interactions can be during big holidays.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Further making Arthur Christmas a Yuletide film more worthy of recognition is its emphasis on defining heroic characters by how they eschew conformity and societal expectations. This isn’t new ground for family-friendly Christmas fare to tackle, but other stories have struggled in approaching this topic. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, for example, is ostensibly about accepting people who are different. However, its moment of triumph (Rudolph guiding the sleigh during a snowy night) comes from the outsiders finding a way to conform to the status quo. Once they fit into tradition, they’re accepted.

Meanwhile, the titular character of Arthur Christmas is a klutzy oddball with a big grin on his face and a tendency to make noise by just walking down a hallway. Not the kind of guy you’d expect to be Santa, a person who delivers toys to youngsters in the dead of night. But Arthur manages to prove his worth as the heir to the Santa title just by being himself. The major lesson of the movie is that the concept of there being an ideal mold to being Santa is ridiculous. Santa isn’t one person, it can be anybody.

The societal expectations that can define somebody as an “outsider” are laid to rest in Arthur Christmas while the story defines figures who question authority like Arthur and gift-wrapping elf, Bryony (Ashley Jensen), as unquestionable heroes. These elements of the storytelling help make Arthur Christmas such an effective movie and it’s cool to imagine these important concepts getting imparted onto youngsters.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

On top of all these qualities, Arthur Christmas also boasts a packed roster of impressive voice talent, including James McAvoy inhabiting the leading role. Anyone whose seen his work in Split and Glass knows that McAvoy has a gift for conjuring up a wide array of new vocals and that talent gets put to great work here. Jim Broadbent lends an oblivious, but warm-hearted aura to his vocals as Malcolm that capture the essence of the classical version of Santa Claus while conveying some vulnerability. This is juxtaposed by the menacing sharpness of Hugh Laurie, making him the perfect antagonist. And, of course, Bill Nighy knocks it out of the park as Grandsanta. Forget Love Actually, this is the best Christmas movie featuring Nighy!

In the years since its release, Arthur Christmas hasn’t become discernibly more popular through home viewing means. There hasn’t been news about it becoming the most-viewed movie on a big streaming service for a week, memes referencing it are negligible, and even the social media account for Sony Pictures Animation rarely references this title once the Christmas season begins. Some family films have managed to garner a cult following quite quickly after wiping out at the box office, but it doesn’t appear that that’s happened yet with Arthur Christmas.

Just because it hasn’t occurred, though, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Arthur Christmas is a delightful treasure of a Christmas feature that utilizes great gags, a thoughtful story, and sublime vocal performances stupendously. Like most other Aardman movies, it’s a wonderful production that deserves far more love. In this case, it’s time Arthur Christmas became a fixture of more people’s holiday season movies line-up. Just because it got trampled by the deluge of family movies in November 2011 doesn’t mean Arthur Christmas shouldn’t shine in annual Christmastime viewings.

10 Great Modern Christmas Movies That Rival ‘Elf’ Treat every day like a Christmas movie!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email