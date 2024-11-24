It can often feel like Christmas movies are dominated by the classics, with many a 21st-century offering struggling to compete with the likes of It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and the many versions of A Christmas Carol. Alas, one such movie to become underrated thanks to the nostalgia-weighted festive period is Sarah Smith's Arthur Christmas. Boasting an impressive certified fresh 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience score of 77%, Arthur Christmas can be fairly considered a modern holiday classic based on quality, and perhaps deserves better mention when discussing the greats.

Well, thanks to Paramount+, this Christmas wish could become a reality, with the millions of subscribers to the streamer getting a festive treat on December 1 when the animation arrives on the platform. Featuring an ear-catching British main ensemble, including the likes of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, and more, Arthur Christmas made its box office debut in 2011 to mixed success. The film earned just shy of $150 million worldwide on a reported budget of $100 million and failed to enter the top 50 biggest earners worldwide that year, losing out to the likes of Final Destination 5 and the critically panned Jack and Jill. When adding the movie's home market performance of $20 million, it still failed to hit the all-important $200 million mark to double its investment.

What Is 'Arthur Christmas' About?

Taking one of Christmas's best-loved traditions and spinning on its head, Arthur Christmas asks the question: "What happens if Santa doesn't give everyone their presents?" The combined product of Sony Pictures Animation and Aardman Animations, the movie was always going to be soaked in the spirit of Christmas with a particularly British dose of whimsy. Originally titled Operation Rudolph, Arthur Christmas makes for the perfect festive family film to catch on the run-up to the big day. An official synopsis for the film reads:

"Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is that Santa accomplishes the feat with a very high-tech operation beneath the North Pole. But when the unthinkable happens, and Santa misses one child out of hundreds of millions, someone has to save the day. It's up to Arthur (James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son, to deliver a present to the forgotten tyke before Christmas morning dawns."

Arthur Christmas will be available on Paramount+ on December 1. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more holiday streaming updates.

Arthur Christmas Written and directed by Sarah Smith, Arthur Christmas is a 3D animated, Fantasy, Comedy, Holiday film featuring voices from Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Laurie, and James McAvoy. The plot revolves around the son of the current Santa Claus who embarks on a mission to get a present to a child after an error is made and it is undelivered. Release Date November 10, 2011 Director Barry Cook , Sarah Smith Cast James McAvoy , Hugh Laurie , Jim Broadbent , Bill Nighy , Ashley Jensen , Imelda Staunton Runtime 97minutes Writers Peter Baynham , Sarah Smith Budget $100 million Studio(s) Sony Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures , Sony Expand

