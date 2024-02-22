The Big Picture Arthur the King will showcase the heartwarming story of a man and his dog facing an epic race.

The exclusive image gallery introduces the Adventure Racing Team competing in a 435-mile trek.

Mark Wahlberg stars alongside a talented cast in the big-screen adaptation based on Mikael Lindnord's novel.

There’s nothing quite as heartwarming as a tale of a man and man’s best friend. Whether they’re going through the daily monotony of life one step at a time or competing against the harsh elements, there’s something delightfully emotional about a story with a dog as the main character—especially if it’s based on a true story. Toss in a handful of A-list names, and you’ve got a successful box office stew going, which is exactly what’s cooking up in Arthur the King. The tale about a lost dog who crosses paths with a man (Mark Wahlberg) desperate to make the final race of his career go down in the history books, Collider has an exclusive batch of images that introduce audiences to the Adventure Racing Team.

The exclusive image gallery features shots of the dream team in all of their adventurous glory as they duke it out with the strongest competitors on a 435-mile trek filled with climbing, paddling, running, and biking. Performing as this specific group of challengers at The Adventure Racing World Championship are Wahlberg, Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast X), Simu Liu (Barbie), and Ali Suliman (Paradise Now). Each shot captures a different member of the company, showcasing various moments of athleticism and glory. Taking center stage in his very own headshot is the very good boy who plays the titular pup, Arthur, while another photo sees the entire team cautiously making their way through the dark jungles of the Dominican Republic. Though not featured in today’s lineup of pictures, the project will also feature appearances from Juliet Rylance (The Knick), Bear Grylls (Man vs. Wild), and Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation).

Based on Mikael Lindnord’s inspiring novel, Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, the big screen adaptation was helmed by Simon Cellan Jones, who has been behind episodes of action-packed TV shows including Jessica Jones, See, Shooter, Boardwalk Empire, and more. Arthur the Kingmarks a reunion between the filmmaker and his leading man as Wahlberg and Jones recently worked together on the director’s third feature-length film, 2023’s action-comedy The Family Plan.

What Other Irons Does Mark Wahlberg Have In the Fire?

Since breaking onto the scene back in the mid-‘90s, Wahlberg has continuously stayed busy, typically busting out one or two projects per year. 2024 is no different as, after appearing in Arthur the King, audiences will also spot the ripped performer later this year opposite Halle Berry in Netflix’s action flick, The Union. Beyond that, the Ted star will work alongside Mel Gibson in his latest directorial effort, Flight Risk, a thriller that also stars Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery.

Check out our exclusive image gallery for Arthur the King above and run—don’t walk—to join the excitement when the title races into theaters on March 15.

