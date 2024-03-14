The Big Picture Arthur The King premieres on March 15 and tells the heartwarming story of an adventure racer and his loyal dog companion.

A heart-melting exclusive clip reveals the initial meeting between Mikael (Mark Wahlberg) and Arthur.

Wahlberg and director Simon Cellan Jones reunite for this family film following their successful collaboration on The Family Plan.

Dog lovers all around have an important premiere to attend tomorrow. Arthur The King is about to debut in theaters and our hearts are ready to be melted. Based on true events, the story centers around Mikael (Mark Wahlberg), an adventure racer who decides to adopt a stray dog and name him Arthur after the furry partner follows along with Mikael's team for hundreds of miles in an endurance race. In order to get our hearts pumping for this adventure, Lionsgate decided to share with Collider a heart-melting clip that reveals the moment that Mikael and Arthur the Dog meet for the first time.

In the clip, we find out that Arthur comes to Mikael the same way that most strays do: attracted by food. From the way Arthur stares at Mikael from a distance, we can tell that he must be starving. However, you can see that the dog's fight-or-flight instinct kicks in when he's offered a meatball — another characteristic of strays, that learn to be "street smart." After the hesitation, however, hunger gets the best of the shaggy animal, and a bond is formed.

Another curious characteristic of this Arthur The King sneak peek is that we can clearly see that there's something different about the animal. The stare you get from him is the one that people who adopt strays often see. That penetrating look forms a bond that you just know is going to last forever. And this is only the beginning! It's pretty much guaranteed that, like most dog films, Arthur The King will bring on the waterworks, and the clip teases that as well.

'Arthur The King' Might Become Another Hit Family Movie Starring Wahlberg

Arthur The King is yet another collaboration between Wahlberg and director Simon Cellan Jones after the duo teamed up to make a movie that became a surprise hit — The Family Plan premiered on Apple TV+ last December and quickly rose to become one of the most-watched movies on the platform. Should Arthur The King follow the same path, it's possible that studios will keep betting on Wahlberg and Jones to come up with new, exciting, and emotional family films.

The screenplay of Arthur The King is penned by Michael Brandt, who makes a sharp turn from writing action-thriller stories like 2008's Wanted and One Chicago episodes — which he also co-created — to a far lighter genre. Aside from Wahlberg and the dog, the cast also features Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast X), Simu Liu (Barbie), Juliet Rylance (Perry Mason), and Ali Suliman (Paradise Now).

Arthur The King premieres in theaters this Friday, March 15. Watch our exclusive sneak peek in the player above and get tickets below.

