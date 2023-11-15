The Big Picture Lionsgate's upcoming film Arthur the King, based on a true story, follows Mark Wahlberg's character as he embarks on a challenging adventure race with a loyal street dog named Arthur.

The trailer highlights the risks and determination involved in the race, as well as the bond that forms between Wahlberg and the dog. It showcases their shared endurance and resilience.

Arthur the King features a talented cast, including Simu Liu and Nathalie Emmanuel, and is set to release in March 2024.

Never underestimate the determination of man's best friend. Lionsgate unveiled the first trailer for Arthur the King which sees Mark Wahlberg joined by a scrappy little street dog on a miles-long adventure race the pair will never forget. Based on real-life racer Mikael Lindnord's book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, the film depicts Michael Light's (Wahlberg) last chance at glory in the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. His team's journey takes an interesting turn when they find Arthur, a loyal pooch who decides to endure the grueling ten-day, 435-mile journey alongside them and, in the process, changes their outlook.

The trailer opens by setting the stakes - as Light nears retirement, he finds a team and a sponsor for one more adventure that will take him through treacherous terrain by climbing, biking, and kayaking. He knows the risks, but he wants that rush even as his family assures him that the race won't define who he is. Before the team sets off, Light tosses a few meatballs to a stray dog, an action that will eventually change his journey's course when the same dog finds them in the rain 200 miles along their path. In Arthur, he finds a companion in suffering who has soldiered on through hardship just as he has. Despite traveling seemingly impossible lengths to reach them and battling ailments along the way, the dog becomes famous for guiding Michael and his team through the rest of the competition and fighting the "buckets of pain" with them.

Arthur the King promises to be a classic animal companionship story about the unbreakable bond between a human and his furry friend. By the time the race is over, Arthur will completely change how Light and his team view victory, loyalty, and most importantly, friendship thanks to their close bond. At the helm of such a story for the whole family is Simon Cellan Jones who also has the Wahlberg-led family action comedy The Family Plan on the docket for December. The script comes from One Chicago franchise co-creator Michael Brandt.

A Bevy of Stars Goes on a Journey in 'Arthur the King'

For his journey in Arthur the King, Wahlberg will have some high-profile talent at his side including Simu Liu. The recent Barbie star is seen prominently as a member of Light's travel team along with Emmy nominee and Game of Thrones veteran Nathalie Emmanuel and The Swimmers star Ali Suliman. Rounding out the cast are Juliet Rylance and Paul Guilfoyle with survival expert Bear Grylls appearing as himself.

Arthur the King hits theaters on March 22, 2024, in the U.S. Check out the trailer below.