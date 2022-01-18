An anniversary marathon consisting of the show's entire run will conclude with the finale airing on February 21.

Famed children’s show Arthur is ending its long tenure. The series, which is the longest-running animated children’s show in American television history, will end this year after 25 seasons. PBS is pulling out all stops to send off its beloved aardvark, and has shared that the cartoon’s finale will include a trip forward in time into the characters’ lives.

According to the statement, the show will end with a flash-forward, changing the perpetual third-graders into grown-ups as they begin their bright futures. Four episodes will make up the last season and will air as a part of a 25th-anniversary marathon. The marathon will feature all 249 episodes of the show along with all movies and specials made during the past 25 years. Arthur’s marathon send-off will begin Feb.16 on PBS Kids and live stream on the PBS Kids YouTube channel. The marathon and series will conclude with the final four episodes airing on February 21.

Carol Greenwald, Senior Executive Producer of GBH Kids, said in a statement.

"It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades. We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter — sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”

Arthur aired in October 1996 and has been a staple of childhood television ever since. Though the cartoon is coming to end, this isn’t the last fans could see of Arthur and his friends. PBS has announced the development of several spinoffs currently in the works. Media such as podcasts, video shorts, and digital games will be used to tackle important issues the same way the show has been known to do.

"We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark," said Sara DeWitt, PBS Kids’ Senior Vice President and General Manager. Marc Brown, creator of the Arthur books series of which the show is based on, added, “It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years.”

The cartoon’s final four episodes will be available to stream for free on PBS Kids’ website following their premiere. Currently, fan-favorite episodes from across the 25 seasons are available to stream on the site.

