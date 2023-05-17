When someone with a career as legendary as the one Diane Keaton has built over the course of five decades presents you a new comedy, it's really hard to say no to watching it. And now, the actress will be seen in Arthur's Whisky, Stephen Cookson's latest film about the cultural clash between different generations, told through an enchanting premise. Keaton will be joined by Patricia Hodge and Scottish singer Lulu in the upcoming movie, setting the stage for an emotional story surrounded by a ton of fun, in the way only Diane Keaton can deliver. Age and rules won't apply to this particular group of friends.

Arthur's Whisky will tell the story of Joan (Keaton), and an amazing treasrue she would soon stumble upon. When Joan’s husband dies, she is shocked to discover he had invented an elixir which makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world. While Freaky Friday allows its main characters to walk a mile in each other's shoes, the new comedy will be closer to 17 Again, showing Keaton's character exploring a world that is not her own.

In an unexpected turn of events, acclaimed singer Boy George will also join the fun in an undisclosed role, bringing an air of mystery to the upcoming comedy about adapting to modern life. Arthur's Whiskey is shaping up to be an old-fashioned comedy, with celebrity guests stars, a lovely premise and nothing but quirky business to brighten the audience's day, in a clear demonstration as to how the iconic comedies from the early 2000's could thrive in the modern age of commercial cinema. After all, Céline Dion was directly involved with Love Again this year.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream 'Book Club: The Next Chapter': Find Showtimes

Keaton's Recent Book Club Success

Before she signed on to star in the upcoming love story about youth, experience and happiness in our current settings, Keaton was able to start a successful franchise with the Book Club movies. Joined by Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen, the actress told the tale of a group of friends who have been a part of a literay club for over four decades, where they got to know each other deeply. Each of the main ladies deals with her own kind of trouble, including the refusal to settle down and an intimacy block in one of their marriages. After reading Fifty Shades of Grey, they decide to change their lives for the better.