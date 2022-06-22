Take a look at the people behind the magic of one of Netflix's finest animated series.

Despite the series’ critical acclaim, the artists behind Love, Death & Robots remain relatively unknown. The third season of the animated anthology has arrived and is shaping to be one of the most exciting additions to Netflix’s roster this year.

RELATED: 10 Exciting New Netflix Shows Coming in 2022

Some of the minds behind the animated anthology are getting their time in the spotlight via insightful featurettes that allow them to break down the creative process behind the animated shorts. But much of the show’s best and brightest remain tragically underappreciated. Countless artists, writers, animators, and more, work on each episode of every season, and there wouldn’t be enough time to give each individual the attention they’re owed. But with the show’s continued success, it’s high time for at least a handful to get a bit more of the audience’s time and appreciation.

Alberto Mielgo

Alberto Mielgo is the visionary director behind "Jibaro," the new posterchild episode for the animated anthology series. Mielgo was also responsible for directing "The Witness," the third episode of the Netflix series’ first season and one of the most unsettling of the anthology’s animated shorts.

Like "The Witness," Mielgo’s "Jibaro" is beautiful and haunting, following the dark fairytale-like story of a deaf knight and his encounter with a dancing golden siren. As the director behind two highlight episodes of the series, Mielgo better have a director’s chair saved for him should Netflix decide to renew Love, Death & Robots for future seasons.

John Scalzi

The writing behind the episodes of Love, Death & Robots don’t often get the credit that they’re due. Somewhat overshadowed by the art and animation are writers like John Scalzi, whose sci-fi short story (written in 2018) formed the basis of one of the Netflix series’ most iconic episodes. Scalzi’s original short story was entitled "Three Robots Experience Objects Left Behind from the Era of Humans for the First Time." Netflix opted to shorten the title to "Three Robots" when selecting the title for the second episode of their first season.

Scalzi’s robots returned for a sequel short, "Three Robots: Exit Strategies," in what would be a highlight episode for the series’ third season. But the quirk and charm of Scalzi’s story show that you shouldn’t underestimate the minds that penned each animated short.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Breathing life into the series’ animated characters are its various talented voice actors. Featuring talent like Rosario Dawson (Marvel Studios’ Daredevil), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), and Nolan North (Rick and Morty), Love, Death & Robots boasts a very impressive cast. Voice actors are an essential part of the series but are like chameleons in a way. Often overshadowed by the tantalizing art and animation, the fantastic performances of the show’s voice cast are often overlooked.

RELATED: 12 Famous Actors Who Voiced Your Favorite Video Game Characters

But no one should overlook the performance of Kevin Michael Richardson anytime soon. Richardson provided the deep, meditative voice of Zima in the fourteenth episode of the show’s first season. In this fantastic episode, entitled "Zima Blue," Zima, one of the far future’s most celebrated artists, recalls his rise to fame before unveiling his magnum opus to the world. Richardson has lent his voice to other films and television shows you may know, like Invincible, Teen Titans Go!, and Lilo & Stitch. "Zima Blue" is one of the Love, Death & Robots’ more reflective, spiritual stories, and, in addition to its distinctive direction and art style, it owes a lot to Richardson’s hypnotizing performance.

Adel Benabdallah

Getting an animated short off the ground takes a lot of work, particularly at the scale and quality featured in Love, Death & Robots. The artists responsible for character modeling are essentially digital sculptors. Adel Benabdallah is one such artist; you have him to thank for the modeling and shading of the mighty Khanivore, the beast fighter who prominently features in "Sonnie’s Edge," the very first episode of the animated anthology’s debut season.

Benabdallah is a capable and experienced character artist who has worked on similarly epic projects like cinematic trailers for Riot Games’ League of Legends. His work on Love, Death & Robots speaks for itself, but you can check him on ArtStation if you want to see more of his professional work.

Sykosan

Animators are the backbone of Netflix’s anthology series. Charming and bleak moral concepts from the writers and directors aside, the show’s inventive and bombastic shorts wouldn’t exist without the skilled teams of animators.

The distinctive look of "Ice,’ the second episode of the series’ second season, can be partly attributed to Sykosan, an artist responsible for some of the short’s dynamic 2D animation. You can check out Sykosan’s artwork on ArtStation, where they even break down the shots they developed for Netflix’s anthology series.

Sara Barone

In exploring violence, romance, technology, and the post-apocalypse, Love, Death & Robots is a profoundly thought-provoking and meditative show. The composers behind each episode, like Sara Barone, help build this atmosphere of introspection with their intricately crafted scores.

Barone composed the music for "The Drowned Giant," the eighth episode of the series’ second season, which focuses on discovering a beached, deceased giant. It is a meditative episode worthy of Barone’s charming score. Barone has worked in various musical and audio capacities for major film and TV projects, like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Scoob! and Godzilla vs. Kong.

KEEP READING: Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now