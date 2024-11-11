On the same weekend that a new look at an upcoming Game of Thrones project, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, was released, new details have come to light teasing a new potential spin-off following an original fan-favorite character from Game of Thrones. On his personal Not a Blog website, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin teased that an Arya spin-off could be in the works, revealing that he recently met with Arya actor Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, but mentioning that he couldn’t go into details on what they talked about. If this was just a simple meeting to catch up, Martin would likely have no problem saying that, but his coyness could very well allude to something else from Williams’ Arya Stark in the works.

It was announced several years ago that a spin-off project following Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was in the works at HBO, but earlier this year, the project was shelved and confirmed to no longer be in development. The project was set after the events of Game of Thrones, so if the studio is still interested in a sequel project, Arya Stark could be the perfect subject to explore after she killed the Night King. The Game of Thrones universe has already expanded in the last few years with House of the Dragon, the Targaryen-focused spin-off show set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones and detailing the fall of Targaryens and dragons alike. Arya is part of why Game of Thrones became the major property it's known as today, and a spin-off series for her would be a fitting reward for her contributions to the franchise.

‘Game of Thrones’ Is Coming to the Big Screen

Just last week it was revealed that a Game of Thrones movie was in development, but it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt. There is a hefty handful of Game of Thrones spin-off projects currently in development, but the only ones to officially be greenlit are the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon, and The Hedge Knight. Other spin-off shows such as Aegon’s Conquest, The Sea Snake, and Ten Thousand Ships are being worked on, but have yet to move forward and set production start dates.

No official announcement on an Arya-focused Game of Thrones spin-off has been made. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Game of Thrones on Max.

