The Big Picture As Above, So Below was the first movie permitted to film in the eerie Paris Catacombs, enhancing the claustrophobia and panic felt by characters.

Filming in the real catacombs was challenging, with difficult conditions and permission processes, but it added authenticity to the documentary-style horror film.

The use of real-life legends and references, along with filming on-location, made As Above, So Below compelling and added a sense of realism and terror.

It is not unusual for movies to shoot on location, but one documentary-style horror entry went the extra mile to film underground at one of the most eerie spots in Paris, France. As Above, So Below, directed by John Erick Dowdle, was actually filmed at the spot where all the film's scares take place: the Paris Catacombs. Released in 2014, As Above, So Below was the first movie allowed to be filmed in the underground cemetery. With the catacombs being the main setting of the horror film, the location was essential to telling the unearthly story. The film, arguably best known for its recognizable poster, dives deep into the catacombs as a documentary crew finds themselves lost and in danger at the hands of malevolent, supernatural forces. The deeper the crew goes into the catacombs, the further they are from civilization — and safety. Throughout most of the film, characters only light the way ahead with headlamps. Utilizing the real spot only enhances the claustrophobia and panic felt by the characters, as they get picked off one by one.

'As Above, So Below' Crew Had to Get Permission to Film From the French Government

Starring Perdita Weeks and Ben Feldman, As Above, So Below follows Scarlett (Weeks) and her search for the philosopher's stone, an effort left unfinished by her father after his death. Her journey takes her to Paris, where she recruits old friends and several locals to navigate off-limits areas of the catacombs. As they go deeper, they encounter more supernatural happenings that are unnerving, and eventually life-threatening and personal. As one spirit in the catacombs says, "The only way out is down," and the only way to leave the dark tunnels is to go through hell itself.

The location is the film's greatest strength. The writers of the film, John Erick and his brother, Drew Dowdle, did not initially consider using the real catacombs. After deciding to use the real thing, the production was the first to ever be allowed to film there, including in both public zones and off-limits areas. John Erick described the daunting location to Entertainment Weekly as "200 miles of tunnels, five stories underground, that holds the remains of 6 million bodies." He also said that filming was often difficult due to the location's conditions, such as "water up to your waist" and long hours in the cold darkness, similar to what Scarlett and the crew endure in the film.

Additionally, in a past interview with Collider, both Drew and John Erick Dowdle described gaining permission from the French government as a long process. There were even some instances where the filmmakers were not officially allowed to film in some areas of the catacombs until 24 hours before. The brothers suspected that the film being in the horror genre did not help their case with the French government. Drew told Collider, "If we were making a really artistic indie [film] down there I think they would have been a little more open." The conditions of the Catacombs of Paris, luckily, made more sense for the documentary style, as they couldn't facilitate traditional filming due to the tight quarters and pitch darkness. The filmmaking process ended up being so immersed in its intended atmosphere that most of the time, the only lighting came from the actors' headlamps, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Between the lighting and the real-life small quarters, the highly-involved filming process of As Above, So Below is obvious throughout the entire film. The descent into the dark tunnel system feels life-like as the documentary crew, led by Paris locals, begins to get lost in the identical hallways. Many moments of terror exhibited by the characters feel authentic. In one scene, cameraman Benji (Edwin Hodge) is forced to crawl through a tight space. He gets stuck and panics, and the sound of rats crawling around him makes the sense of helplessness even worse. And knowing that these scenes were shot in the real Catacombs of Paris also makes them all the more terrifying.

The Real-Life Paris Catacombs Adds More to the Film Than A Set Could Have

Much of As Above, So Below is based on real life or famous media. Nicholas Flamel, the creator and owner of the stone, was a real-life alchemist who once lived in Paris (most of you will have heard that name from the very first Harry Potter film and book). While there are different versions of the legend, some believe that Flamel never died because he achieved immortality. This was fueled by the discovery of his casket, which was allegedly empty. Additionally, the crew in the film going so deep into the catacombs that they end up in hell is inspired by Dante's The Divine Comedy, which is referenced in the film's use of the phrase, "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."

While many viewers have said As Above, So Below lacked many true scares, centering its story around these famous legends and filming on-location makes the film undeniably compelling. It has the right amount of folklore established in a real location to feel like a true story. Along with the references, utilizing the true location added a sense of realism to the film that could not have been achieved in any other way. Filmmakers even went as far as bringing a car into the catacombs to set ablaze. All of this occurring in narrow tunnels, miles underground, contributed to the characters' claustrophobia, panic, and isolation. It is rare that a film's production so closely parallels the film's story, and the inclusion of the real Paris Catacombs made the film that much more terrifying and realistic.

