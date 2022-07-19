The new video game As Dusk Falls is a work that has a lot of promising elements to it. Almost resembling an extended episode of Fargo with a few quick-time events thrown in, the narrative is built around intersecting storylines that all are influenced by various choices you make. There are moments of it that made me think of The Quarry, another choice-based game from this summer, in how it wears its cinematic influences on its sleeve. This is such a defining aspect of the experience that you can practically feel like this was meant to be a film or limited series. Perhaps it should have been as, despite its intriguing story, it lacks the emotional depth required to fully draw you into its story. Central to this is the art style that feels like it was attempting to mimic a graphic novel where characters aren’t animated as much as they are moving frame by frame. From the very start, it all looks strange and out of place because of how suddenly the stiff characters' expressions will change. While their hair or a piece of clothing might occasionally move in the wind, every person remains painfully still. It all makes it seem like they are characters who wandered in off of a loading screen and are now frozen in time, approximations of people only able to make expressions at half speed.

This is unfortunate as the game offers up some interesting narrative threads in its choose-your-own-adventure style story. It starts in small-town Arizona in 1998 and is focused on a family road trip that becomes swept up in a botched robbery. Split into chapters that make up two books, it plays out over decades as you trace the repercussions of all that happened on that fateful day. There are quite a good number of interesting characters and storylines to keep you engaged. Indeed, there were moments towards the end in particular where you almost get caught up in seeing young characters become old as they are dealing with the fallout from the violence of their past. The story itself is well-written enough to carry you through some of the rougher patches and keep you engaged, though this still can’t fully immerse you. It is a game that you will want to get into despite itself, though you just can’t shake the feeling that you’re watching basic concept art and not the full experience of a completed game. There are glimpses of promise, it just never feels like it has been finished.

In every scene that should be leaving an emotional mark, we don’t feel like these are actual people being brought to life. As they move throughout a scene, the expressions they make feel stagnant. It is like they are still images that will occasionally change expressions though mostly just stare blankly at each other. It ends up coming across as awkward and cold even in the most emotional moments. Some of the background designs are quite interesting and set the scene rather well, though it just keeps getting lost in the flat expressions of the characters that make them feel more like cardboard cutouts than actual people. In one scene where a character is left behind by a car that drives away, it almost does look like one such cutout was left on the side of the road and forgotten about. It all undercuts the greater impact of each individual scene and the story. There is no fluidity or life to any of the visuals, leaving each scene with a peculiar sense of perspective. The camera will occasionally move or draw our attention to one aspect of the location as though there is an intentional direction happening here. Unfortunately, everything we are actually seeing on screen lacks any energy or emotion.

When thinking back on games that have done this type of storytelling well, they all felt more real and lived in than what is taking place in As Dusk Falls. Even as acting in video games will never be the same as seeing real people act in movies or television, there is still something that is lost when characters are only one-dimensional drawings jerkily moving through scenes. While this certainly feels like a purposeful, aesthetic choice, it robs the actors of the chance to bring life to their characters even if they are only reference points. While some voice performances are serviceable, there still is the undeniable sense that we are being held at a distance from each scene. When actors aren’t up to the task of delivering the dialogue convincingly is when we really get into trouble as the story is just multiple levels of hollowness. Confrontations lack any sense of weight or gravity, ensuring even the tensest of sequences fall flat. The quieter character moments feel a bit more natural, though it is still as though everything is a cutscene that is supposedly building to the real story that is never coming. It is like everything is merely a sketch of the full picture, detached and incomplete.

It is a shame to say, but the limitations of this art style are fundamental to the entire experience. While sometimes a more minimalist approach to storytelling can be interesting, where less is more, that isn’t the case here. Whatever works in the story, the rest of the design of the game makes it hard to fully appreciate the strengths of what has the potential to be an intriguing game. It just proves that the most compelling story in the world is nothing without compelling performances and presentations to back it up. If it had this, the game and story would be much more enjoyable to take in. As it stands now, it is hard to get engaged. Whatever was being attempted is completely disconnected from what comes across in the end product. As it seems there is the potential for more to come based on the ending, more comprehensive character designs are needed to ensure we connect emotionally to the story and the characters that populate it. Absent that, the experience just feels like it is always being held back from its full potential. Even in the moments where the story starts to draw you in, the flat visual style is something that you never get used to even as you wish you could.