The Big Picture In both the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the Netflix original series As the Crow Flies, ageism is a significant challenge for experienced news anchors like Alex and Lale, as their skills are devalued in favor of younger, tech-savvy counterparts.

Toxic newsroom dynamics contribute to the difficulties faced by both Alex in The Morning Show and Lale in As the Crow Flies, as they navigate power struggles and constant criticism from colleagues and executives.

As the Crow Flies focuses on the dangers of fake news and online hate, with the character Asli using unethical tactics and social media manipulation to try to advance her career, while Lale's reputation is built on credibility and work ethic.

On-air hosting is a tough job, especially when you become a well-known onscreen presence. In The Morning Show, a series set in a post-MeToo era, Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston) is in the middle of a work crisis when her co-anchor is accused of sexual misconduct. Although Alex is a respectable news anchor, her career is put on the line as her age and popularity are questioned by studio executives daily. Similar to the Apple TV+ series, Netflix's As the Crow Flies also tackles the uneasiness of working in a news setting where your job is never safe, no matter how good you are at it. The Turkish drama is centered on Asli Tuna (Miray Daner), a young woman who is obsessed with replacing TV host icon Lale Kiran (Birce Akalay) even if she must rely on unethical tactics to get her to the top. Both series showcase the challenges that come with being a host when social media, fake news, and cut-throat newsroom dynamics get in the way of informing people about current events.

Like 'The Morning Show', 'As the Crow Flies' Tackles a Big Media Issue

In Season 1 of the Apple TV+ series, Alex feels uneasy about her future on TV as Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) comes along. The new co-host is younger and unafraid of pushing the boundaries on what to say on air. These characteristics allow her to be an ideal candidate to keep the ratings up, but also a rival for Alex. In As the Crow Flies, Asli is also younger than Lale, and her drive to become the new host of The Other Side makes way for a dispute of power between them. Starting as an intern at the news station and observing Lale's every move, Asli cleverly finds ways to get her work colleagues fired and get promoted in the process. Yet, it is clear that despite her devious schemes working in her favor, the character only gets ahead because she is young and understands the current media landscape, not because she is talented and a professional at her job.

Lale, on the other hand, has been a host for many years and hustled to get to where she is now. She is exceptional at her role, but the fact that she isn't tech-savvy or social media-oriented keeps her future on the network unstable. Ageism is present in both series as the primary enemy to maintaining an anchor position, especially given that technology is getting more intricate and being aware of these innovations becomes such a huge factor in the newsroom. Both Alex and Lale see their experience being invalidated because of age, even though they've proven to be skilled at their job for many years.

'As the Crow Flies' Has the Same Cutthroat Newsroom Dynamics as 'The Morning Show'

Close

If ageism wasn't enough of a challenge, toxic newsroom dynamics also become a huge reason why the protagonists in both shows have a hard time maintaining their posts. On The Morning Show, Alex tries to make deals with studio execs like Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) time and time again, only to see that no one truly cares about what she has to say. The same is applicable in As the Crow Flies, especially when Lale tries to determine whether to report a story live. As The Other Side's editor-in-chief Müge (Irem Sak) and her producer Kenan (Ibrahim Çelikkol) give her pointers on breaking news stories, Lale makes sure that everything is fact-checked before the news show begins. Although she is criticized for not following orders right away, the anchor constantly shows that her caution is worthwhile, as her work gets a lot of praise from the viewers. Her attention to detail is what led Lale to become the role model that she is for the public, but it doesn't keep her from being targeted in the workplace, as her work colleagues (like Asli) become jealous of her accomplishments and the studio heads are unsure about maintaining her contract.

'As the Crow Flies' Tackles Fake News and Online Hate

Image via Netflix

Although the similarities between the Apple TV+ series and the Netflix original might be the pull factor for people to watch the latter, their differences are also worth mentioning. While The Morning Show tackles news stories based on real-life current events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, As the Crow Flies is more focused on the repercussions of the media as a whole. From fake news to online hate, the Turkish drama is made relevant by showcasing the threats of social media. As previously mentioned, Asli is always online, and her wrongful actions on social media affect what happens to the people around her. The character has multiple fake accounts that she uses to share hateful comments about Lale online, trying to diminish the host's popularity. She also looks at the trending topics online as a way to promote fake news in the newsroom and get people fired for spreading misinformation. The more Asli uses technology as a means to get ahead, the more harm that social media causes.

On top of successfully showing the side effects of fake news and online hate, As the Crow Flies poses questions about the value of popularity versus credibility. Lale's status is built on years of experience in the media industry, but this doesn't mean that she takes her reputation lightly. To maintain her popularity, Lale must always do her best and effectively balance her personal and professional lives. If she makes a single mistake, her career is significantly affected by it, whereas Asli is able to swerve her way into the newsroom and grow in her field, but has yet to achieve the level of power and popularity that Lale has. As the young woman begins to understand that power must be earned, she manipulates people in order to get her name on the map. The difference between the way that Lale and Asli handle fame emphasizes the reality that while popularity is fleeting, credibility and work ethic prevail.

Seasons 1 and 2 of As the Crow Flies are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix