Can we set our differences aside to say goodbye to someone we love?

Quiver Distribution released today the trailer for As They Made Us, an upcoming dramedy about a woman trying to keep her family together as her father's degenerative disease threatens to end his life.

The trailer introduces us to Abigail (Dianna Agron), a divorced mother of two who's trying to move on with her life. However, while Abigail wants to dedicate her time to a new loving partner, she also must take care of her father, Eugene (Dustin Hoffman). Unfortunately, Eugene suffers from a degenerative disease that worsens by the day, and Abigail knows he doesn't have much more time to live. Even so, her mother, Barbara (Candice Bergen), refuses to accept that Eugene is sick and constantly sabotages Abigail's efforts to give him the support he needs.

In the last weeks of Eugene's life, Abigail also struggles to mend the relationship between her parents and her brother, Nathan (Simon Helberg). While the trailer doesn't reveal why Nathan became stranded from the rest of the family, we can already see a lot of history pushes the family apart. So, the young man will have to do his best to ignore his mother's judgmental commentaries to say goodbye to his dad.

The As They Made Us cast also includes Justin Chu Cary (Black Summer), Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), and Julian Gant (Call Me Kat). The film is the directorial debut of Mayim Bialik, who also penned the script. Bialik is mainly known for playing Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, a sitcom that also counted Helberg as one of its main stars. As They Made Us is produced by Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Anne Clements, Michael Day, Jordan Yale Levine, and Mark Maxey.

As They Made Us will be available in theaters and VOD on April 8. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for As They Made Us:

As They Made Us follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to find sanity in her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love. Her father, Eugene (Hoffman), has a degenerative condition that he and his wife, Barbara (Bergen), refuse to accept. Her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for decades. A self-appointed fixer, Abigail attempts to mend her complicated family before it’s too late. Moving between present-day and flashbacks to a chaotic and confusing childhood, Abigail juggles parenting her young sons with her annoyingly competent ex-husband Peter (Weber) and trying to land a cover story at the news magazine she works for.

