According to TV Line, Prime Video has decided against bringing back the coming-of-age story As We See It for a second season. The eight-episode show, which debuted in January, was based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum, which centered around three young adults living on the autism spectrum. Representatives of the streaming giant have declined to give a comment on the reasons behind the decision.

From the mind of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, As We See It follows the lives of three roommates living with autism and trying to find their way in a world often not accustomed to their challenges. An emotional rollercoaster, the series is centered around young twenty-something-year-olds, as they are saddled with the same regular issues like navigating jobs, making friends, and falling in love. Their world is unique, yet beautiful, and with the help of their aide and family members, they strive to make the best out of their peculiar condition. The show of camaraderie between them and the dynamics of their individual journeys to acceptance makes for a heartwarming spectacle.

The series stars Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet, and Albert Rutecki as Harrison. They feature as the three roommates around whom much of the story revolves. They are supported by Sosie Bacon (Smile) as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds) as Jack’s father Lou. The series also features neurodiverse actors as well as neurodiverse crew members and writers.

Katims also served as executive producer and showrunner in a project clearly personal to him. As We See It was a joint production venture between Amazon Studios and Universal Television and saw Katims reunited one more time with Jennifer Salke, with whom he had worked during her time at NBC when they churned out FNL, Parenthood, and About a Boy.

The streaming giant's decision comes just after it concluded the first season of an expected five-season run of the Lord of the Rings prequel Rings of Power. The decision by Amazon to discontinue the series will be met with mixed reactions given that the series recorded an impressive 90 percent rating among critics and a 90 percent score among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

