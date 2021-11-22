Grab some tissues as Prime Video has just released the official trailer for their new series As We See It. The eight-episode series follows the story of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twenty-something roommates who are all on the autism spectrum.

What makes this show unique is that the series stars, Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien, all identify as actually living on the spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown, 13 Reasons Why) as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna (The Simpsons, Criminal Minds) as Jack's worried father Lou, who in the trailer confesses to having cancer. The series is created by Emmy-Award winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights).

The trailer takes looks like its predecessor Friday Night Lights, as the shot compositions are intimate and illuminate the three main characters, which feels like a rarity in modern television. Set to an unplugged version of "Carry On" by the band Fun, the trailer taps on the right emotional chords and promises to be an uplifting series whose audience tear-yield will rival This Is Us. The As We See It trailer also highlights the tone of the show, showing that it will be focusing on earnest humor instead of making its lead trio of characters the butt of the joke.

Katims serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Jeniu Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal. The pilot episode is being directed by Jesse Peretz (Girls, GLOW). As We See It is based on an Israeli series created by Idisi and Shafferman.

All eight episodes of As We See It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 21. You can see the full trailer and official synopsis below:

As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

