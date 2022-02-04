I am on the autism spectrum. It might not be obvious at first glance–I’m fairly well-spoken, and unlike some other autistic people I have no problem with eye contact–but it’s there. Things that come naturally to other people don’t come naturally to me. Socialization takes effort; organization takes even more effort. I am deeply enthusiastic about the things that interest me, but I take care to temper it. I occasionally have to remind myself that the simple question “listen to any good music lately?” does not require an album-by-album breakdown of Steely Dan’s discography. When other people aren’t around, I stim: I click my tongue, I play with paper clips, I make rhythmic little half-syllable noises. Tst-tst. Ch-ch. Fuh-fuh.

For a long time, I was in denial. I didn’t want to be autistic. I had been told, from all the representation I had seen in media, that autistic people were grudgingly tolerated at best and seen as embarrassments at worst. The Big Bang Theory played coy, but Sheldon Cooper was clearly an autistic character–one regarded even by his closest friends as an unpleasant, burdensome weirdo. Other characters in the insufferable-genius mode, like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, were similarly coded as autistic, and (at least initially) only tolerated for their intelligence. Explicitly autistic characters were usually relegated to one-episode appearances on network dramas like House or Criminal Minds, treated like inscrutable puzzles to solve.

RELATED: Jason Katims on 'As We See It' and Changing the Narrative Around Autism With His New Series

Image via Amazon

The common thread was just how difficult autistic people were: how they exhausted their parents, how they annoyed their friends, how frustrating it was to communicate with them. Although I was, to use an outdated term, high-functioning, seeing that message over and over again made me uneasy. If I was autistic, I thought, that would mean I had exhausted my parents and annoyed my friends. I was blessed with two patient, loving parents, but how much trouble did I cause them? When I tried to make friends, were they secretly fighting the urge to recoil in disgust? Was my whole life an inconvenience for other people? The thought worried me enough that I remained in denial until most of my way through college.

If As We See It had been around then, I might not have been so afraid. A new dramedy on Amazon Prime, As We See It centers on three young autistic people living in an apartment together, navigating their own unique issues and working to become the best versions of themselves. The series has been rightly praised for its representation of autism, casting autistic actors as its three leads and placing their experiences (rather than their neurotypical caretaker’s) at the center of the story. But while we should applaud the improvement in autistic representation, there is still progress to be made: there are many more stories to tell, and they’re told best without the burden of public service.

As We See It’s first smart move is to have three autistic main characters rather than just one. As the autism spectrum is, well, a spectrum, it’s impossible for one piece of media to encapsulate the entire autism experience; having three characters allows the show to explore the different ways that autism manifests. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a young techie struggling to fit in at his new job due to his total lack of social tact: when he beats an old woman at cards, he responds to a “well played” with a matter-of-fact “I didn’t play well, you played poorly.” Violet (Sue Ann Pien) is more outgoing, but her quest for intimacy is complicated by her overprotective brother (Chris Pang) and her own naïveté. Meanwhile, Harrison (Albert Rutecki) is an agoraphobe who is overwhelmed by a brief walk to a coffee shop. These characters are all recognizably (some might argue stereotypically) autistic, but it feels much more natural than having one character bear the weight of Representation™.

Image via Amazon Studios

More importantly, As We See It stays true to its title. While their caretaker (Sosie Bacon) is a prominent character, the show foregrounds the experiences of Jack, Violet, and Harrison, focusing on the world through their eyes. When, in the first episode, Harrison ventures outside, we feel things the way he feels things: the world outside his apartment is a disorienting mess of rushing cars and staring eyes, everything too loud and too bright and too much. Even at their most irrational, the show makes sure you understand why these characters think and feel the ways they feel. Crucially, As We See It uses the double empathy approach: as important as it is for the autistic characters to learn social interaction, it’s just as important for non-autistic characters to understand where they’re coming from.

This is all laudable, and it’s obvious that this is personal for showrunner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), who has an autistic son. But as useful as it is as a corrective, As We See It isn’t a sea change. There’s something self-conscious about its aims, as though it’s trying to use an NBC-style dramedy to introduce the entire world to the concept of autism. As sympathetic and compelling as the main trio are, the show sometimes neglects to show who they are outside their struggles: Violet likes books and Harrison likes the Revolutionary War, but any character-building details seem like they’re just killing time before the next meltdown and/or epiphany. (Speaking of meltdowns, there are a lot of them, especially from Violet; meltdowns are true to life for a lot of people, but there are plenty of autistic people who react to stressors in more subtle ways, and I haven’t seen as many of them in fiction.)

Image via Amazon Studios

My younger self might have found As We See It helpful. I chuckled with self-recognition many times, especially regarding Jack, and it’s heartening to see autistic people treated like adults. But I can tell you what would have definitely helped: media with unambiguously autistic characters who simply are. Not as jokes, not as burdens, not as lessons, but as characters in their own right. They could be the hero of a detective novel, or one half of a romance, or even the final girl in a horror movie–but so long as they could be who they were without reproach, I would realize autism isn’t something to be afraid of. I hope that’s what As We See It will eventually lead to; the progress will be slow, but it will be worth it.

Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien Talk 'As We See It' and Dealing With Challenges With Love They also talk about how autism can be universally relatable.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email