The Big Picture Hit Netflix show Sex Education prioritizes nuance, inclusivity, and emotional health in its exploration of teenage sexuality and relationships.

Asa Butterfield's role in the film Flux Gourmet surpasses Sex Education's shock value, showcasing even more risqué behavior and dark comedy.

Both Sex Education and Flux Gourmet use their shocking and ghoulishly funny moments to provide a human perspective and address important topics like sexuality and gastronomy.

Hit Netflix TV show Sex Education created by Laurie Nunn is known and loved for its depictions of teens navigating the exciting, overwhelming, and confusing stages of puberty, love, and sex for the first time. It stars Asa Butterfield as the high schooler Otis, who receives his fair share of jaw-droppingly embarrassing, albeit endearingly human, moments throughout the series. It is a show that explores a whole spectrum of sexual experiences in a groundbreaking way, prioritizing nuance, inclusivity, and emotional health.

Despite Sex Education's track record of very visceral moments that showcase the human body in all its glory, Asa Butterfield also recently starred in a film that managed to surpass this series' shock value and gross-out moments. Titled Flux Gourmet and directed by Peter Strickland, the film follows a culinary performance collective's esteemed residency as they go further and further to push boundaries in the name of art. Its subversive sexual scenes and visceral dark comedy give Sex Education a run for its money as an unflinchingly honest look at the most human aspects of life, just via a more bizarre, avant-garde presentation, with Butterfield rising to the occasion in another eye-opening, career-defining role.

What Happens in 'Flux Gourmet'?

Billy, played by Asa Butterfield, joins Lamina (Ariane Labed) and Elle di Ellie (Fatma Mohamed) in an art collective that manipulates the abstract sounds that are produced by processing and cooking of food to create a performance that combines sound and food-informed movement. Whilst Billy and Lamina play around with a jumble of food and sound technology to create other-worldly noises, group founder Elle takes the spotlight performing physical theater at the front of the stage, covering herself in food that resembles various bodily fluids. The group is enabled to stage these performances by the patronage of the intense and majestic Jan Stevens (Gwendoline Christie), and as part of their stay also partake in dinner-party debates... and post-show orgies.

In the meantime, this is all being recorded by the journalist Stones (Makis Papadimitriou) who becomes embroiled in the artists' daily activities to the extent that he shares a room with them at night. Stones has his own reason to be preoccupied with all things gastrointestinal, suffering as he does from painful gut issues which necessitates the presence of an on-site doctor. Events become even stranger when Stones' abnormal bowel function and subsequent medical intervention become a direct inspiration for Elle's next shows, creating an unconventional additional purpose for endoscopy footage.

Asa Butterfield's Antics in 'Flux Gourmet' Would Even Shock Otis

Image via IFC

Asa Butterfield is daring in this darkly funny role which sees him styled with a floppy dark fringe that largely obscures his vision, giving him the appearance of an awkwardly reluctant teenager. Despite this vague similarity to his youthful portrayal in Sex Education, Butterfield is largely unrecognizable in his portrayal of Billy and engages in even more risqué behavior - if that were possible. Firstly, he embarks upon an inadvisable sexual relationship with the residency host Jan Stevens, which requires kinky acts involving her fingers (it's not what you think - trust us) and some secret visits to her bedroom at night. He also has a confessional moment during an after-dinner discussion, in which he recalls a significant pubescent experience that led to his present circumstances. It involves an "egg lady" who served eggs on a trip that he took when he was younger. He recounts that he was highly attracted to this "egg lady," which resulted in the graphic dream that she laid an egg into his mouth, then bafflingly stating that this was the only real time he experienced love. Here, Flux Gourmet has demonstrated its flair for combining food and sex, in a way that is both highly off-putting and oddly compelling.

Throughout the film, we also witness Billy engaging in performances that become increasingly visceral. Although he stands behind the audio equipment at a remove from the startling naked performance by Elle in which she is doused in fake blood, he acts as a continuous surly presence of the unconventional troupe. The most shocking moment occurs in a later performance when Elle opens what appears to be Stones' medical specimen in a jar, and despite some apparent disgust, proceeds to spread it over her face with increasing dogged determination. Thankfully, this evocation of body horror is later discovered to be chocolate mousse, and in this way, it inventively encapsulates the digestive process from its start to its grisly finish.

Film and TV Shows Like 'Flux Gourmet' and 'Sex Education' Are Meant To Make You React

Image via IFC Films

Aside from their entertaining shock value, which proves to be strikingly unexpected and ghoulishly funny, works like Flux Gourmet and Sex Education also serve a more important purpose. From all their outrageous moments emerges a very human perspective, that key human needs often include those of a sexual and gastronomical nature. Sex Education rounds off its often hilarious, sometimes heart-rending storylines with poignant messages of inclusion and understanding, proving a vital need for this type of content.

Although Flux Gourmet is not as quirkily sweet as this show, it does offer offbeat wisdom of its own. Although many of the grotesque performances may initially seem to defy logic, they actually capture humans' inherent need to eat, and the necessary biological processes that follow. As discussed in an interview, instead of shying away from topics often deemed taboo, Peter Strickland plunges the viewer into the heart of these natural processes, with one of the film's most striking shots comprising a mound of the gluten-containing food that Stones, as a recently diagnosed celiac, cannot eat. The extreme close-up nature of the shot initially disguises the true identity of the pasta, bread, and crumpets, making them almost appear like internal organs, in yet another ingenious metaphor.

Asa Butterfield is also highly convincing in his performance, maintaining a tender dedication to this bizarrely entertaining art in a way that simultaneously imbues it with the absurdity and sincere attention it deserves. His time in Sex Education may have come to an end, but his audacious role in Flux Gourmet makes us excited to see what Butterfield will do next in his career.