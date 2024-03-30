Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 3.

The Big Picture Asajj Ventress has a complex past and an incomplete character arc; her own series would give her more focus.

Ventress's survival post-Clone Wars in Dark Disciple raises intriguing questions and hints at future appearances.

Ventress's role in The Bad Batch shows potential for a hero story set in the Empire era, adding variety to Star Wars.

Star Wars has no shortage of fascinating characters, from the ancient Yoda (Frank Oz) to the more recent additions like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). But, as the franchise fills out the galaxy, some characters who deserve better have been pushed to the sidelines. Though never a leading character, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) has undergone more character development than most. Introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a villain, Ventress is one of the most mysterious characters in the franchise and deserves more focus than she gets. After her appearance on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, it is clearer than ever that Ventress should get her own series. The Nightsister turned assassin turned bounty hunter could fill a series at any part of her eventful journey, but particularly in the timeframe of The Bad Batch when her next steps are ambiguous.

Ventress isn't like most of Star Wars' leading characters. She has a dark past, working with Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and the Sith before becoming the morally ambiguous character she is. The Clone Wars left the Ventress starting a new life, even helping the falsely accused Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) clear her name. But Ventress' redemption plot is incomplete, making her appearance in The Bad Batch more significant. Besides the unfinished character arc, her role in the canon novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple raises questions about her character, namely, how she is still alive. With a character arc to complete and mysteries to explain, Ventress is the perfect choice to explore in a new series, especially as she brings much-needed variety to the franchise, allowing Star Wars to expand into new territory.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Ventress' Past Makes Her Intriguing

While Ventress may have started as a villain, The Clone Wars established a tragic past for her that made the character sympathetic even before her redemption. Taken from her home on Dathomir when she was still a child, Ventress was trained as a weapon, then as a Jedi padawan, before embracing the dark side and becoming Dooku's apprentice. The mistreatment, pain, and loss Ventress experienced make her dalliance with the dark side more understandable. However, she turns from her ways to become a morally ambiguous bounty hunter, complete with a new yellow-bladed lightsaber to prove her separation from the Sith. In this phase of her life, she looks out for only herself but also shows sympathy to Ahsoka, helping her clear her name with only a promise to advocate for Ventress to be pardoned in return, proving she has grown significantly from her introduction. However, even then, her growth was not yet complete.

Asajj Ventress Almost Reappeared in 'The Clone Wars'

Close

The Clone Wars abruptly left Ventress after she became a bounty hunter, in part due to the Season 5 cancelation. When the show returned, the new seasons were shorter, forcing some story arcs to be cut, including eight episodes that would have wrapped up Ventress's story. Fortunately, these were adapted into a novel in 2015. Star Wars: Dark Disciple is the closest Ventress ever came to being a leading character. The story shows her developing a relationship with Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo), facing Dooku again, and battling the darkness within herself. This story completes her return to the light but raises questions.

Most importantly, Ventress seems to die at the end of Star Wars: Dark Disciple, which takes place near the end of the Clone Wars and before the events of The Bad Batch. Though her presumed death is not explained in The Bad Batch, Ventress comments on having a few lives. This is more than a subtle nod to a non-canon novel, as Star Wars: Dark Disciple is considered canon, and the creative minds behind The Bad Batch claim to have thought it all through. The Bad Batch writer, Jennifer Corbett, said, "We had several discussions about the book and how her story could continue. How she survived will be revealed in future content." Ventress' miraculous survival is certainly a story worth hearing, proving Ventress needs another opportunity to reveal how that happened, and with more Ventress stories promised in the future by Corbett, fans have hope that we will see more of her.

'The Bad Batch' Shows What a Ventress-centric Story Could Be

Image via Disney+

Ventress' role in The Bad Batch may have been brief, but it shows what the character is up to after the rise of the Empire, providing a glimpse at what a Ventress series could look like. While many parts of the character's life could be developed, the character's adventures during the Empire's rule would make the most sense. For one, her actions during the Clone Wars are already established in the animated series. But more importantly, this is Ventress' time to be a hero. The Bad Batch shows Ventress at a time when using the Force is particularly dangerous. Though Ventress separated herself from any political affiliations, she would be a target of the Empire as well.

But her actions in The Bad Batch are the most interesting thing about this idea. Ventress is a bounty hunter, but rather than cashing in on the bounty for Omega (Michelle Ang), Ventress helps her, works to conceal the secret by telling Omega she's not Force-sensitive, and even advising the Bad Batch to keep the child moving. But Ventress' compassion for Omega is not the only indication of what she's doing. Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) believes Ventress is looking for the subjects of the Empire's M-count bounty, but her actions suggest that she is helping them escape in an act of selflessness that shows how much she's grown. Ventress' exploits in protecting the Force-sensitive youth during the Empire's reign would be a premise for a show unlike others and make Ventress an unlikely and much-needed hero while connecting to her backstory as an exploited child.

A Ventress Series Could Introduce Variety to Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

While Star Wars hasn't shied away from filling in this time frame with The Bad Batch, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Solo: A Star Wars Story taking place between the original films and the prequels, a Ventress show could offer a new perspective. Ventress doesn't seem like the type to join the Rebel cause, but she proves herself an enemy of the Empire by helping Omega, giving her a unique position during this timeframe. As one of the few trained Force users alive at the time, Ventress faces challenges. But, what sets her apart the most is her position as a Force user not aligned with either the Jedi or the Sith. Because of her past, Ventress isn't fully good, but she's not evil either, and in Star Wars' classic struggle of light versus dark, few people can boast of being solidly in the middle. Ventress' position could offer a much-needed variety to the franchise.

Though there is no official indication of another chapter in Ventress' story, Conertt hints at it in her interview. Even Futterman, Ventress' voice actor, said, "There's just a world of possibility that she could be anything and do anything and become anything." With new Star Wars series coming out all the time and an upcoming hole left by The Bad Batch's imminent conclusion, an animated Ventress series is not out of the question. As a fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars with plenty of stories to tell, a Ventress spinoff would attract attention.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

WATCH ON DISNEY+