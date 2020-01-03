‘Joker’, ‘1917’, ‘The Irishman’, and More Top 2019 American Society of Cinematographer Nominees

0

The American Society of Cinematographers has revealed its 2019 feature film nominees for the 34th annual ASC Awards: Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips‘ Joker, Roger Deakins for Sam Mendes‘ 1917, Phedon Papamichael for James Mangold‘s Ford v Ferrari, Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, and Robert Richardson for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The ASC also announced Jarin Blaschke for Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Natasha Braier for Alma Har’el‘s Honey Boy and Jasper Wolf for Alejandro Landes‘ Monos as nominees for this year’s Spotlight Award, which recognizes films screened at festivals or in limited release.

Deakins is the most familiar face in the main category, as 2019 marks the 16th ASC Award nomination for the Oscar-winner. (Richardson isn’t far behind with 11 nominations, while Papamichael and Prieto have three apiece.) Deakins has won four times, for The Shawshank Redemption (1994), The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001), Skyfall (2012), and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Should Deakins take the award home this year, he’d tie at five for the all-time record with Emmanuel Lubezki.

The ASC nominees have been a pretty reliable predictor for the Academy Awards lately. Five of the last ten ASC winners went on to take home the Outstanding Cinematography Oscar, including Deakins for Blade Runner 2049. It almost feels like Deakins is the favorite once again, considering 1917 is a genuine miracle of a movie. But this is a tight year, and that’s not even including Oscar outliers like Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

