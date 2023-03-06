This weekend, the American Society of Cinematographers announced the winners of the Feature Competition category, and the winner was a first for the ceremony. Mandy Walker, who was responsible for making awards season contender Elvis look the way it does, became the first woman ever to be selected as the winner in the event’s thirty-seven year history. As she took to the stage to accept the prize, Walker dedicated the win to “all the women that win this award” after her.

The fact that Walker is the first woman in almost four decades to win such an important prize speaks volumes about how the movie industry behaves when it comes to celebrating its female professionals, but it’s not that surprising when you consider that the first woman to me nominated in the same category at the Oscars was Rachel Morrison in 2018 for Mudbound. The late win also isn’t all that surprising for American Society of Cinematographers’ standards, since Walker’s nomination is only the third-ever for a woman.

Walker Came Out on Top of Industry Heavyweights

Walker was up against industry heavyweights like Roger Deakins (Empire of Light) and Claudio Miranda (Top Gun: Maverick), who have been repeatedly celebrated during the awards seasons. Deakins was nominated for Cinematography at the Oscars a whopping fifteen times, and won for gorgeous-looking features Blade Runner 2049 and 1917. Walker was also the cinematographer for huge titles like Disney’s Mulan, Hidden Figures, and Australia. However, Elvis marks the first time that Walker is nominated for an Academy Award and American Society of Cinematographers award.

Other ASC Nominees and Winners

The other two nominees were also from high profile titles. Darius Khondji was nominated for his cinematography work in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is not a powerhouse contender but is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, a long-time favorite in the awards season. Greig Fraser was nominated for The Batman, which not only made over $700 million worldwide, but also is widely considered one of the best movies featuring the title character ever made. A lot of it was accomplished through the movie’s look, and Fraser was also nominated for this year’s BAFTAs.

Across its history, the American Society of Cinematographers have celebrated several titles that are widely considered masterpieces when it comes to how they look on the screen. Former winners include Empire of the Sun, The Shawshank Redemption, Titanic, Memoirs of a Geisha, The White Ribbon, Inception, and Gravity.

