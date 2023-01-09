'House of the Dragon,' 'Better Call Saul,' '1899,' and 'Hacks' are among the television nominees.

The American Society of Cinematographers, the organization that celebrates the craft and art of cinematography and compelling visual filmmaking, has announced its list of nominees for Outstanding Achievement Awards in the feature film, documentary, and television categories. The winners will be announced at the 37th Annual ASC Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, which will be streamed worldwide on March 5, 2023.

The Awards are headlined by the ASC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Theatrical Feature Film. This year sees Roger Deakins being nominated for his work on Empire of Light along with The Batman's Greig Fraser, Darius Khondji for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths at Netflix, Claudio Miranda for the blockbuster powerhouse Top Gun: Maverick, and Mandy Walker for Elvis. Other categories include Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in an Episode of a One-Hour Non-Commercial Television Series which saw multiple nominations for both HBO's House of the Dragon and Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in an Episode of a One-Hour Commercial Television Series, which included series such as Better Call Saul, Snowpiercer, and Interview with the Vampire.

Fraser is making a return to the ASC Awards after winning the award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Theatrical Feature Film last year, having been the director of photography on Denis Villeneuve's Dune which marked his second time taking home the top spot after his work on Garth Davis' 2016 film Lion. He had previously won the BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography and would also go on win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography later in the year. The winner of the ASC Award has gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography 6 of the last 10 years and has done so 17 times out of the 36 times the award has been given out, so the ASC's could be a taste of what we may see when the Oscars are held later this year.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Dune' Nabs Coveted Top Prize at American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2023 ASC Awards

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC — Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS — The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC — Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC — Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS — Elvis (Warner Bros.)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF — War Sailor (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC — The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler — God’s Country (IFC Films)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

John Conroy,ASC, ISC — Westworld – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO Max)

Catherine Goldschmidt — House of the Dragon – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO Max)

Alejandro Martinez — House of the Dragon – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO Max)

M. David Mullen, ASC — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC —The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer, 1899 – “The Calling” (Netflix)

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE, TELEVISION

Todd Banhazl, ASC — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC — Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC — Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC — Lost Ollie – “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter, The Old Man – “I” (FX)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Adam Bricker — Hacks – “The Click” (HBO/HBO Max)

Carl Herse — Barry – “Starting Now” (HB0/HBO Max)

Stephen Murphy, BSC, ISC —Atlanta – “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC — Russian Doll– “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC — Atlanta – “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

Marshall Adams, ASC — Better Call Saul – “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman, Interview With the Vampire ­– “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR — Snowfall – “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS — The Old Man – “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC — Snowpiercer – “Bound by One Track” (TNT)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das — All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker — Chef’s Table: Pizza ­– “Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC — This Stolen Country of Mine

The 2023 ASC Awards will be held on March 5, 2023, and will be able to be streamed worldwide live.