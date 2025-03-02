A murder rocks a fortified community in Hulu’s exciting new series Paradise. Big Brother surveillance robs characters of their privacy in Apple TV+’s paranoid-filled Severance. Blend these shows together, and the result might just be the six-hour miniseries Ascension that aired on the SYFY Channel back in 2014. The premise and plot points have more of what fans love about Paradise and Severance before the miniseries goes off on its own path to unravel a conspiracy with more outlandish science fiction.

Instead of a post-doomsday bunker or an underground office maze, Ascension invites you onto a generation starship halfway through its journey when the discovery of a dead body disrupts the fragile peace that has been established. A locked-room mystery is a classic setup, but what happens when that locked-room is a giant starship? Uncovering the killer is just one of the many twists and turns in this miniseries where friends might be enemies, and the truth behind the mission the passengers have been told might be nothing but lies.

What Is ‘Ascension’ About?

Image via Syfy

The first part of Ascension begins in deep space, on an interstellar flight that launched from the United States in 1963 to ensure the survival of humanity on a new planet. Fifty-one years into its century-long flight, the first murder occurs within the small community that lives onboard the generation starship. The body of a young woman, Lorelei (Amanda Thomson), is found with secrets beyond the grave that will threaten the mission. Executive Officer Aaron Gault (Brandon P. Bell) is assigned to investigate the murder, but his lack of experience in solving a homicide makes everything more difficult.

The opening scene in Episode 1 sets a tone of intrigue and fun thrills as Elton John’s “Rocketman” plays under a sequence designed to look like a one-take that pulls away from the different levels on the ship to give viewers an idea of the layout. It doesn't take long for Lorelei’s murder to expose the cracks within the carefully maintained hierarchy of the USS Ascension, in how the privileged lives of those on the upper deck view themselves as better than the manual labor workers of the lower floors.

‘Ascension’ Has a Spaceship Stock Full of Plot Twists