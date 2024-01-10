Image via Film Movement

Asghar Farhadi is one of the most prominent directors in Iranian history. He got his start in TV before transitioning to features in the early 2000s, directing a string of dramatic gems beginning with 2003's Dancing in the Dust. His projects tend to be realistic dramas that delve into relationships and social dynamics, generally making subtle commentaries on modern life in his home country. Farhadi's most famous project is the acclaimed drama A Separation, which brought him significant international attention.

However, this only scratches the surface of his body of work. He has directed nine feature films over the last two decades, all of which are worth seeing. They're all defined by three-dimensional characters and tense plots, which raise more questions than they answer. Perhaps most significantly, his films are never didactic, rather leaving the audience to draw their own conclusions. His movies are appreciated by the users of IMDb, almost all of them holding high ratings.

9 'Dancing in the Dust' (2003)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Nazar (Yousef Khodaparast) is a man from Azerbaijan living in an immigrants' district. When it is revealed that his wife Rayhaneh's (Baran Kosari) mother is a sex worker, Nazar's family pressures him to divorce her, which he does. He still cares for Rayhaneh, however, and continues sending her payments every month. Money is tight and work is scarce, and Nazar soon falls behind on his payments. He flees from his creditors (and the police) by heading into the desert, where he crosses paths with an old man (Faramarz Gharibian) who looks after venomous snakes.

Dancing in the Dust was Farhadi's feature debut after having worked in TV for a couple of years. It's a little rough around the edges compared to his later work, but it does hint at the themes that he would go on to explore repeatedly: the experiences of outsiders, social pressure, marriage, class divisions, and the realities of life in contemporary Iran.

8 'Everybody Knows' (2018)

IMDb: 6.9/10

This psychological thriller is unique in Farhadi's filmography in that it does not feature Iran at all. Rather, it focuses on Spanish characters living just outside Madrid. Penélope Cruz is Laura, who returns to her hometown with her children to attend a family wedding. The joyous occasion takes a dark turn when Laura's teenage daughter Irene (Carla Campra) goes missing, sparking a frantic search that unravels long-buried secrets. Javier Bardem co-stars as Paco, a childhood friend and a key figure in the unfolding drama.

Kidnappers claim to have Irene and demand a ransom, but the situation is far from straightforward, with deceptions emerging from every direction. Everybody Knows is a finely-crafted suspense drama, with a welcome focus on characterization over plot. We get to know the characters and their lives well, before the mystery even begins. With leads this talented, that's a major plus. In addition, the film deserves praise for the gorgeous, sun-soaked cinematography by longtime Pedro Almodóvar collaborator José Luis Alcaine.

7 'A Hero' (2021)

IMDb: 7.5/10

A Hero centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man in debtors' prison. Rahim's girlfriend (Sahir Goldoust) finds a handbag filled with gold coins, which the two of them consider using to pay off his debts. However, in the end, they resolve to hand the gold back to its rightful owner. Unexpectedly, this act of honesty draws a lot of attention, turning Rahim into something of a celebrity in their small town. The film takes some surprising twists from there, becoming a commentary on law and morality.

Soon, everyone has their own interpretation of Rahim's actions, each seeing what they want to see. Farhadi skillfully weaves a narrative that scrutinizes the thin line between right and wrong, innocence and guilt, as Rahim's choices unfold against a backdrop of societal judgment and ethical scrutiny. Through Rahim, A Hero serves as a study of Iranian society as a whole. The title is ironic, as no one here's motives are as pure as they claim.

6 'Beautiful City' (2004)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Akbar (Hossein Farzi-Zadeh) is a teenager doing time in a detention center for a murder he committed when he was sixteen. He was sentenced to death, but the law requires that the execution can only be carried out after he turns eighteen. His 18th birthday has just passed, meaning his days are numbered. A'la (Babak Ansari), a friend and fellow inmate of Akbar's, tries to prevent the execution from taking place. However, to have any hope of succeeding, they must get permission from the father of the person Akbar killed.

Beautiful City is a sophisticated morality tale about violence, revenge, and forgiveness. It has much to say about the Iranian legal system, public morality, and the status of women and girls in the society. Some viewers may feel unsatisfied with how some of these threads are resolved (or not resolved), but there's no denying Farhadi's deftness as a storyteller or the talents of the stars. In particular, there's a fantastic unspoken romance between two characters, which is conveyed with just a few gestures and lingering glances.

5 'Fireworks Wednesday' (2006)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Fireworks Wednesday follows Rouhi (Taraneh Alidoosti), a young woman hired as a maid by Morteza (Hamid Farokhnezhad) and Mojdeh (Hedieh Tehrani), a middle-class couple in Tehran. However, she soon finds herself caught up in their relationship drama. Mojdeh suspects that Morteza is having an affair and press-gangs Rouhi into becoming her spy. But what Rouhi discovers goes far beyond infidelity.

The title refers to a fireworks celebration held before the Persian New Year, but it's also a symbol of the explosive tensions within Mortez and Mojdeh's household. Most of the drama unfolds within the confines of their apartment, which becomes a pressure cooker of unearthed lies and secrets. The narrative is simple but told with visual style and psychological depth. Once again, there is also some social and political commentary at play. For example, the titular fireworks display dates from the pre-Islamic era in Iran, meaning that it is held in suspicion by the authorities.

4 'The Past' (2013)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Ahmad (Ali Mosaffa), an Iranian man, returns to Paris from Tehran to finalize his divorce from Marie (Bérénice Bejo). Upon his arrival, Ahmad finds himself entangled in a web of family dynamics and unresolved issues. Marie is in a new relationship with Samir (Tahar Rahim), who has his own complicated history. As Ahmad tries to navigate the intricacies of their lives, the past resurfaces, revealing hidden truths and emotional turmoil. He learns that Samir's current wife is in a coma as a result of a suicide attempt that took place after she found out about Samir and Marie's affair.

The Past is yet another masterful family drama from Farhadi, anchored by nuanced performances and an exceptional script. Some of the plot developments verge on melodrama, but Farhadi's direction is assured enough that he keeps everything believable. The film hits the viewer with one revelation after another, producing a powerful cumulative effect that's hard to resist.

3 'The Salesman' (2016)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), a married couple, are actors preparing for a performance of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." After their apartment begins to collapse, they are forced to move into a new flat, previously occupied by a mysterious and troubled woman. Rana is assaulted in their new home, causing a ripple effect that challenges their relationship and sense of security. Emad becomes consumed by a quest for revenge that destabilizes their lives.

Emad claims that he's doing what needs to be done to protect his wife and preserve their marriage, but his actions risk destroying their relationship altogether. The Salesman is an ambitious drama, with an intriguing meta-textual element as a result of the Arthur Miller connection. Hosseini is stellar in his role and won the Best Actor award at Cannes for his efforts. The film is also fascinating as a window into the Iranian art scene, an aspect of the country that is not often seen by foreigners.

2 'About Elly' (2009)

IMDb: 7.9/10

About Elly is essentially Farhadi's riff on L'Avventura, the 1960 classic by Italian filmmaker Michaelangelo Antonioni. The story revolves around a group of friends who take a seaside vacation, intending to help one of them, Ahmad (Shahab Hosseini), pursue a romantic interest in Elly (Taraneh Alidoosti). However, Elly's sudden disappearance during the trip leads to a series of misunderstandings and reveals uncomfortable truths about the characters. It is revealed that Elly was actually engaged to another man.

The narrative grows increasingly complex as more layers are pulled back. As one would expect from Farhadi, the film is jam-packed with commentary and food for thought. However, About Elly is also surprisingly stylistically rich, with shots and compositions paying homage not only to L'Avventura but also to films like Jaws and A Streetcar Named Desire. At times, the tension even suggests Hitchcock. Farhadi's cinematic reference points here are bold and eclectic, earning him widespread acclaim and prizes on the festival circuit.

1 'A Separation' (2011)

IMDb: 8.3/10

Farhadi's defining film focuses on Nader (Peyman Maadi) and Simin (Leila Hatami), a secular, middle-class couple on the verge of divorce due to conflicting desires. Simin wants to leave Iran to provide a better life for their daughter, Termeh (Sarina Farhadi), but Nader insists on staying to care for his ailing father (Ali-Asghar Shahbazi). The situation becomes even more tangled when Nader hires a pregnant woman, Razieh (Sareh Bayat), to assist with his father's care. Soon, an accident lands Nader in court, facing a potential murder charge.

At first, the plot is seemingly simple, merely a drama about this collection of characters, but it broadens in scope to encompass the whole society. This caused an immediate sensation on release. Indeed, A Separation might be the most acclaimed film to ever come out of Iran. It won that year's Palme d'Or and the Oscar for Best International Feature and has since appeared on multiple publications' lists of the greatest films of all time.

