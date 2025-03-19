Following the success of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, Eiza González helms the all-new sci-fi film Ash, alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul. The space horror-thriller comes from Flying Lotus, a record producer, rapper, DJ, and filmmaker known for previously directing a segment in V/H/S//99, who also composed the original score for the upcoming film. District 9 and Gran Turismo director Neill Blomkamp serves as the executive producer.

Ash tells the story of Riya (González), an astronaut who wakes up on an alien planet and discovers that her entire space station crew has been brutally killed, and she has no memory of the events that led her there. Frightened and alone, Riya sets out to investigate and finds another astronaut named Brion (Paul), who claims to have received her distress signal and that they have a shared purpose. But can Riya trust the stranger and her unknown purpose, and what is the unusual lifeform that the computer keeps warning about? Find out all the answers when Ash arrives this spring.

Per the film’s promos and first looks, Ash gives the impression of a dark, mind-bending space horror thriller that genre fans would not want to miss. The film’s storyline and setting are comparable to well-acclaimed cosmic horror films that leave a lasting impression. As the film arrives in theaters this March, find out when, where, and how you can watch Ash at your local theaters.

Is ‘Ash’ Coming To Theaters?