Pokémon has brought back its YouTube channel, Pokémon TV, meaning that fans can once again delve into the anime without needing to hop through numerous streaming services. It also gives newer fans who joined through the most recent season, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the chance to get caught up on the story of Ash Ketchum. For twenty-five years, Ash was the face of the anime, traveling across the Pokémon world as he strove to become a Pokémon Master.

Before he retired as the protagonist, Ash caught and trained many Pokémon that distinguished themselves in the numerous Pokémon Leagues. However, not all of Ash's teams were made equally: some contained Pokémon he never evolved, while others saw one or two members overshadowing the rest. This list will rank each of Ash's major Pokémon teams based on how well they performed at their respective competition, how balanced they were, and how memorable they are in the anime's larger context.

10 Vertress Conference

Located in Unova

The Unovan arc of the anime tried to mimic the games and serve as a soft reboot. The writers tried to achieve it by playing back to Kanto as much as possible, such as giving Ash a large team that rotated members between episodes, with the Pokémon mirroring many of his Kanto mons. Unfortunately, they also made Ash too dumb this season, resulting in some of the most frustrating battles in the Pokémon anime, including his humiliating defeat to Cameron in the Vertress Conference.

In terms of Pokemon as characters, Ash had some good ones: Oshawott made up for a terrible battle record with his cute and boisterous personality, Snivy served as an experienced big sister, and his Krookodile went from being a humorous recurring wild Pokémon to a physical powerhouse. However, other Pokémon ranged from forgettable, like Unfezant and Boldore, to rip-offs of more popular characters, like Pignite, who was the third Fire-type starter to have a traumatic past. The fact that most of them didn't evolve also complicated things, as it denied audiences the chance to see Ash bring out the best in many of Unova's most iconic Pokémon.

9 Ever Grande Conference

Located in Hoenn

Just as Pokémon Ruby and Saphire didn't allow you to transfer Pokémon from the early games into them, Ash decided to catch a new team in Hoenn. He wound up with a diverse cast of personalities, such as an emotionally unstable Torkoal, a mischievous Corphish, and a cool Grovile whose calm demeanor shattered when his pride was on the line. However, this was another region where Ash barely evolved his Pokémon, and he entered the Ever Grande Conference with only two fully evolved teammates: Swellow and Glalie.

The Hoenn team never reached the height of Ash's Kanto mons, but they worked thanks to their extreme personalities that played off one another well. However, since the Hoenn arc continued into the Battle Frontier, the team's participation in the Ever Grande Conference felt less like the conclusion of the story and more like the wrapping up of the most recent arc. It also doesn't help that Ash lost to the Meowth equivalent of Puss in Boots, which made the defeat feel more like a joke than in previous seasons.

8 Indigo Plateau Conference

Located in Kanto