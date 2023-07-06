Little is known about Ash, the upcoming film directed by musician Flying Lotus and starring Aaron Paul and Eiza González. While plot specificities are few, the film is set to be a sci-fi thriller based on a screenplay written by Jonni Remmler, that sees González star as a woman who awakes on a space-station only to find the rest of her crew dead, with Paul's character supposedly sent to rescue her. While the cause of her crewmate's deaths remains unclear, newly released first look images from the film give audiences some insight into what is to come.

Taking over from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson, who were originally announced to star in the project last year, Paul and González lead in what is Flying Lotus (otherwise known as Steven Ellison)'s second feature-length directorial effort. Mystery is at the core of the film, with González telling Entertainment Weekly that "we don't wanna really give away too much, but I would consider it like a sci-fi/thriller horror movie." The film notably isn't the first time Paul has found himself in space, having recently appeared in Season 6 episode of Netflix's Black Mirror "Beyond the Sea", in which Paul played an astronaut in orbit, living on earth vicariously through an artificial replica.

While this may only be his second film, following V/H/S/99, Flying Lotus is no stranger to working behind the camera, having directed his own music videos. Of the director, González said "the way his brain works is quite special," saying "he reminds me a lot of David Fincher, who also started in music videos, as someone who is quite interested in pushing boundaries and not being scared of diving into something." Thanks to the director's career roots, music played a large part in the production of the film, with Flying Lotus composing the score of the film, as well as playing music on set throughout filming in order to set the correct tone for his actors. Paul said "he was always playing music on set... but just stuff that he dug that fit the vibe of where the characters were at. And then, just before rolling, he would start messing with some stuff that he'd been working on and playing it over the speakers, to get us in the mood. Then they'd yell 'action!' and we'd cut the music and go into it."

A Unique Visual Approach

Audiences are set for a visual treat with Ash, with González saying "this movie also required someone who had a really authentic and unique artistic take. We couldn't have been more lucky, because his visual imagery and the way that he spoke to us about the movie really translated to the making of the film." She added, "it's a movie that causes the audience to stay engaged consistently. I love movies that require you to keep thinking and trying to figure out what is actually happening."

Stay tuned for a release date and trailer for Ash. In the meantime, check out the newly released images below: