Despite only having two features and two short films under his belt, musician-turned-director Flying Lotus has already found a specific niche as a filmmaker. His 2017 debut Kuso combined the darkest of dark comedy, raunchiness, and loads of gross-out body horror. While that film was a collection of vignettes, his second feature, the sci-fi horror Ash, marks a change in pace, telling a contained story set high up in the stars. If you've seen movies like Alien and The Thing, then you will already have a slight idea of what Ash is.

Regardless of any similarities, the latest from Flying Lotus feels like it was made as a tribute to video games like Dead Space, or maybe even an audition tape to direct a feature film of the aforementioned game. The result is a stylish and entertaining 90 minutes that often gets trapped in its own ambition.

What Is 'Ash' About?

Amid an interstellar voyage, astronaut Riya (Eiza González) wakes up to discover all of her crewmates on the space station have been brutally murdered. There's just one thing: Riya has no memory of what transpired and the fact that she's alone on an alien planet means there's seemingly no way for her to be rescued. As Riya tries to put the pieces together of what caused the slaughter, a supposed rescuer finally arrives, a man named Brion (Aaron Paul), who claims to be the only other survivor.

While Riya begins to remember her other crewmates, she can't seem to recollect who the heck this Brion guy is. Yet, in order to survive, she's left with no choice but to trust this stranger. With the ship's oxygen depleting by the minute, Riya and Brion don't have much time left to get off this strange and dangerous planet alive. As the two form their escape plan, Riya's memories slowly come back to her, discovering the terrible truth about what caused the carnage.

Ash initially begins as more of a slow burn, letting the tension build as Riya, and the audience, try to figure out what the heck is even going on. We know that things clearly aren't what they seem to be, as the flashes of this so-called incident abruptly pop onto the screen. This all culminates in the big twist that is clearly telegraphed in the first 15 minutes of the movie.

'Ash' Is All Style and Not Much Substance