For over two decades, fans of the Pokémon anime followed the adventures of Ash Ketchum, a Pokémon Trainer from Pallet Town with ambitions to become a Pokémon Master. With his trusty Pikachu by his side, Ash traveled across numerous regions in the Pokémon world, battling strong trainers and building a diverse team. His efforts culminated in Ash becoming the number one ranked trainer when he defeated the previous champion, Leon.

Ash is well known for his unorthodox battle style and ability to quickly adapt and come up with strategies that bring out his Pokémon's strengths. Sometimes, this tactic manifests as Ash's Pokémon learning moves that their game counterparts cannot. This list will discuss the most notorious moves used by Ash's Pokémon that they shouldn't technically know. There won't be a ranking; instead, the list will aim to inform about the moves's nature and the role they played in the show's narrative.

10 Bulbasaur - Whirlwind

Seen in "Bulbasaur and the Hidden Village" and "The Ninja Poké-Showdown"

Image via The Pokémon Company

Bulbasaur is one of the most recognized and beloved members of Ash's early adventures and the first Kanto starter he catches. The two met when Ash and his friends stumbled upon a hidden Pokémon Village Bulbasaur was guarding since he had a distrust of humans. Ash tried to catch Bulbasaur using Butterfree's Sleep Powder, but Bulbasaur sent the attack back at Butterfree with a Whirlwind. He later used the move again to blow away a Venonat's Stun Spore.

Not only does Bulbosaur not learn this Flying-type move, but Whirlwind doesn't re-direct attacks. Its purpose is to blow away enemies, thus forcing another Pokémon out in a battle or allowing wild Pokémon to flee from trainers. The use of Whirlwind likely stemmed from a dubbing error, and since the Venonat battle in Johto, Bulbasaur has yet to use it again.

9 Charizard - Tackle

Seen in "Pokémon Double Trouble"

Image via The Pokémon Company

Easily Ash's strongest Kanto catch besides Pikachu, Charizard initially refused to obey Ash after evolving and only wanted to fight strong opponents. This situation changed after Ash won his trust while exploring the Orange Islands, and the two became a nigh unstoppable team capable of going toe to toe with legendary Pokémon. However, when Ash commands Charizard to use moves like Tackle, one can't help but feel he was validated in disobeying Ash.

Tackle is one of the most basic attacks in the series and is used when a Pokémon is starting its training, but it is quickly swapped for something more powerful. The equivalent move for young Charmanders would be Scratch, which makes sense given their claws. Regardless, by this point in the series, Charizard is a veteran battler with access to powerful Fire-type moves and Seismic Toss, so why is Ash commanding him to use a weak move like Tackle in the first place?