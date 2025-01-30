Eiza González and Aaron Paul are alone together on a bizarre alien world in the first trailer for Ash. The film is the first feature-length directorial effort from multihyphenate Flying Lotus. It's coming to theaters on March 21, 2025. As the trailer opens, Riya (González) wakes up on the planet Ash to find that the crew of her station have all been gruesomely slaughtered. Not only does she not remember what happened, she doesn't remember who she is or where she is, either.

Soon, she's confronted by a mysterious spacesuited intruder: Brion (Paul), who seems to know who she is and claims to have answered her distress call. But who is he, and what is the enigmatic "purpose" he claims they both have? And he isn't her only worry: what's the unusual lifeform the computer keeps warning her about? You'll be able to get to the bottom of this mystery with her this spring, only in theaters.

Who Are the Stars of Ash?

Image via XYZ films

González broke out playing vampire queen Santanico Pandemonium, a role made famous by Salma Hayek, in the TV adaptation of From Dusk Till Dawn. She subsequently starred in films like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, and Godzilla vs. Kong. She can next be seen in a number of films, including Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, Boots Riley's I Love Boosters, and the action comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

Paul is most famous for playing reluctant meth cook Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad and its sequel film El Camino. He subsequently starred on BoJack Horseman, The Path, and Westworld. He can next be heard lending his voice to Powerplex on Invincible. The film also stars Iko Uwais (The Raid), Kate Elliott (Deathgasm), Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0), and director Flying Lotus. The film almost had two totally different leads; when it was first announced, it was to star Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Ash was written by Jonni Remmler, and produced by Nate Bolotin and Mathew Metcalfe. Executive producers include Nick Spicer, Maxime Cottray, Aram Tertzakian, Maile Daughtery, Flying Lotus, Neill Blomkamp, Dave Brown, and Adam Riback. In addition to directing and executive producing, Flying Lotus also wrote the film's score. It is a production of XYZ Films and will be distributed by Shudder in the United States.

Ash will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Ash below.