Sam Raimi's original Evil Dead film trilogy gets a lot of well deserved love from horror fans. Over three films, from 1981-1992, Raimi gave us a trifecta of stories filled with blood, mayhem, and humor. More importantly, he gave us an iconic horror hero on par with the 80s best villains like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger. Played by Bruce Campbell, Ash Williams was the S-Mart clerk turned chainsaw-wielding warrior against the demonic Deadites. He wowed audiences by being a different kind of hero. Ash was no Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) from Alien. He was an everyman, a bit of a dolt with a smartass sense of humor who had his fate thrust upon him, and even though he'd rather be doing anything else, he kicked ass. For years after the last film, Army of Darkness, fans clamored for just one more film with Ash. We never got it. Instead, we got something better: a TV series. It's there, in Ash vs Evil Dead, that Ash Williams gets the best goodbye we could ever ask for.

'Ash vs Evil Dead' Was the Last Time Bruce Campbell Will Ever Play Ash Williams

Premiering in 2015, Ash vs Evil Dead had a fight on its hands against something even more scary than Deadites: ratings. For something as much a part of our pop culture as Evil Dead and Ash are, a big network like HBO or Showtime seemed the ideal landing spot for the next chapter. Instead, it fell, like Ash through a portal to the medieval ages at the end of Evil Dead II, to the unforgiving ground of Starz. The seldom watched network wasn't the best place for such a series, and it wasn't treated that way either, as a lot of marketing didn't go into promoting it. If you weren't a huge fan of the films, you'd be forgiven for not even knowing that it existed. Thankfully, the series found new life on Netflix, where it could be discovered by those who missed out the first time around.

Still, bad ratings be damned, Ash vs Evil Dead was a phenomenal series that exceeded any expectations. It also turned out to be the last time we'd ever see Ash Williams, for Campbell has said it's the last time he'll ever play the character, unless Raimi was to ever make another film, which unfortunately doesn't seem likely. While Ash is such a fun character that it's a little sad to think we might never see him again, once you get past the sentimental ache, there's acceptance to be found. No film could give Ash his perfect ending. There's only so much you can do in 90–120 minutes, especially in a franchise so fast-paced and filled with gore and gags. The Evil Dead trilogy isn't exactly an in-depth character study. A TV series allowed for that, as we got to see Ash like we'd never seen him before, taking a deep dive into his past and his struggles, while also getting to see him develop a bond with new friends. It takes the Ash of before and turns him up to the next level.

We Get a More in-Depth Look at Ash Williams in 'Ash vs Evil Dead'

Ash vs Evil Dead shows us an aging hero who doesn't want to be one. He never did. It's not fun for him, just a necessity in order to stay alive. He is messed up from what he's been through and has found it hard to move on. There's a bit there of what we'd see with another horror hero, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), in the latest Halloween trilogy. Ash's sense of humor is still intact, but with a bitterness behind it. Since Army of Darkness, he has done nothing significant in his life. He roams, living in a trailer, working crap jobs, mostly keeping to himself, except for when he tries to attack the loneliness by picking up women in bars. All the while, he is still battling the Necronomicon book, which is now part of him like an open wound that won't heal. When the evil is released again, Ash wants to run away, but he is stopped by two co-workers, Kelly and Pablo (Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago), who will become his fellow warriors against the Deadites, and more importantly for Ash, his two best friends when he has none. Kelly and Pablo aren't much better off. They need Ash as much as he needs them.

Though Ash vs Evil Dead takes a more serious look at its reluctant protagonist, letting us sit with him and feel his pain and failures rather than just hanging on during the action, this show is not a slow burn with long monologues and little going on. This is still the same Evil Dead, filled with Ash's great one-liners, phenomenal practical effects, and some of the most unique gore scenes you'll ever see. One Season 2 moment might just be the most bonkers thing you'll ever witness in the Evil Dead franchise, and that's saying something, with the original film trilogy loved for it's over-the-top blood and guts. In a scene from the second episode of the second season titled "The Morgue," Ash finds himself in said morgue with a corpse who is now a Deadite. Intestines shoot out and wrap themselves around Ash, pulling him toward the naked body, whose, um, member slaps Ash on the face, as he is, well, dragged up through a certain orifice while screaming, "No, not the butt!" Thus begins an extended scene of Ash running around the morgue with his head stuck up a dead man's back end. How this series didn't win any Emmys remains a mystery.

So while the show goes more in-depth in showing us the man Ash has become, it doesn't give up its demented ways. All the sadness, and all the disturbing fight scenes, leads to redemption. At the end of the third and final season of Ash vs Evil Dead, the whole world is being decimated by Deadites. When Pablo and Kelly are forced to flee, Ash stays behind, fighting the Kandarian demon with a tank, before finally killing it. Ash has won the battle, but the war isn't over. He collapses, only to wake up in a Mad Max type world, where he has been saved by the Knights of Sumeria, those who have sworn to fight against the Deadite swarm.

The Series Finale of 'Ash vs Evil Dead' Gives Ash Williams a Perfect Sendoff

The final scene sees Ash Williams back to being a badass hero. The fears and doubts are gone. He has accepted his fate. This is who he is meant to be. As Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'" plays in the background, a young Sumerian woman shows him his souped-up Oldsmobile Delta 88. It's supercharged now, with flames shooting out the sides and a cage over the windshield. This car is ready for battle. Ash throws on his jacket and gets behind the wheel, checking out the Sumerian woman as she gets in behind him and takes a seat in the gun turret on the roof. "How do you feel, sire?" she asks. The camera closes in on Ash's face. He is transformed, a confident man on a mission he knows he can win. "Groovy," he says. He lets out a yell and hits the gas before the end credits roll.

It was the ultimate goodbye for Ash. We'd watched him struggle. We'd watched him grow and find himself. Now that he's there, we don't need to stay with him anymore. He doesn't need the viewer beside him anymore. He has his mission, he has his purpose, he has his people. We can only wish him well as he rides off.

Ash Williams might be gone, but the franchise lives on. Two years before Ash vs Evil Dead premiered, there was a 2013 Evil Dead reboot with all new characters, directed by Fede Álvarez and starring Jane Levy. This year comes another Ash-less film, Evil Dead Rise, directed by Lee Cronin. They don't need Ash though. They can tell a new story, while our hero gets a rest. He's in the future now, fighting the ongoing battle. We should leave him there, remembering him how he was and who he became. Maybe one day we'll get a miracle and Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell will come together for one last movie, but if not, we're lucky to have gotten this much. It's been groovy.

Evil Dead Rise releases in theaters on April 21, 2023.