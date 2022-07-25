It was not all too groovy when fans heard back in 2018 that Ash vs. Evil Dead, the TV sequel series to Sam Raimi's beloved Evil Dead trilogy, was being canceled after three seasons on Starz. Now, four years following the series' finale, we have gained a perspective of what brought the horror-comedy series to an end. In an interview held with series star Bruce Campbell at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, he explained why he believed the Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled.

Campbell spoke on how the team behind the series knew that the situation around the series was bad when the ratings for the second season, which ran from October to December 2016, were not looking good. His explanation for why the ratings weren't great was because people weren't very familiar with Starz, the network that the series aired on. "We knew the ratings were bad after the end of the second season. We just knew it. No one knew what Starz was," said Campbell. "I would say 'Hey, we're making people that as a TV show,' people go 'Yeah, where can I see it?' 'Starz.' And there will be a pause, and a pause, and then they would go 'What's Starz?' When it dropped on Netflix, people went, 'Hey, Cool. Cool. Netflix is finally doing The Evil Dead show.' I'm like, 'Oh my God, it was three, three years too late.'"

Campbell went on to explain that Starz was in the early days of a new "paradigm" when Ash vs. Evil Dead was made and they were trying to make their own properties like other networks, but at the time no one knew who they were.

It's commerce, it's business. You know, these companies were all expanding. AMC led the way, we're not just going to show other people's movies, we're going to make our own original stuff. So everyone is making their own original stuff. Starz used to just show other people's movies. So the new sort of paradigm is you own it. It's gonna cost you a lot of money, but you now you own these properties. So Starz is trying to do the same thing. But no one knew who they were.

Ash vs. Evil Dead was never a ratings-drawing behemoth or anything, but it was clear as the series reached its close that the series was bleeding viewership. Launching with 437,000 same-day viewers watching the premiere in 2015, that number only became smaller and smaller over the next three years, with the series' viewership bottoming out on the second to last episode at just 130,000 and its finale bringing in 174,000 (sans DVR). The series concluded on April 28, 2018

Campbell made his return to the Evil Dead franchise in Ash vs. Evil Dead reprising his role as series protagonist Ash Williams. Picking up 30 years after Ash returns from the Army of Darkness, Ash needs to step out of his normal life to once again battle against the forces of the Evil Dead. Check out the full interview with Bruce Campbell down below. Stay tuned to Collider for news coming out of SDCC 2022.

