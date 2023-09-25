The Big Picture Ash vs Evil Dead, the Evil Dead TV series that was abruptly cancelled in 2018, has found a new home on Hulu just in time for Halloween.

The series blends the campy horror and slapstick humor of the original Evil Dead movies, focusing on the iconic character of Ash Williams.

Ash vs Evil Dead ties up loose ends from the original trilogy and explores the legacy of the Evil Dead franchise, making it an essential watch for fans.

Thanks to the mega success of Evil Dead Rise earlier this year, the Evil Dead franchise has been getting a lot of love lately. The film has caused horror fans of all ages to go back and rediscover the older entries. This includes the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead which ran for three seasons on Starz before getting abruptly cancelled in 2018. For the longest time the series called Netflix its home, but to the dismay of many fans it left the service earlier this year. However, now Ash vs Evil Dead has found a spooky new home at Hulu just in time for Halloween.

It has been announced that all three seasons of Ash Vs. Evil Dead will be available to stream on Hulu starting October 1. This is a part of the streaming services' scream-inducing Halloween lineup which includes hit new films like The Boogeyman and No One Will Save You.

After the amazing 2013 Evil Dead reboot focused on the new character Mia, the TV series recentered this undead universe’s focus on Ash Williams played by Bruce Campbell. At the same time, it introduced great new characters to the lore played by Dana DeLorenzo, Ray Santiago, and Lucy Lawless. Overall the series did a great job blending the campy horror of the original Evil Dead with the more out there slapstick humor of Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. Another amazing hook for the series was seeing Campbell’s Ash play in a modern setting dealing with the younger generation and his “old fashion” personality that would get him hilariously canceled today.

The Legacy of ‘Evil Dead’ Is Reflected in the Series

Whether it was Ash returning to the creepy cabin in the woods from the first couple films or returning to his hometown, Ash vs Evil Dead is an essential watch as it ties up more than a few loose ends from the original trilogy. When Sam Raimi made the first Evil Dead with Campbell back in the early 80s it was revolutionary thanks to its creatively haunting camera movements and unsettling yet campy atmosphere. Campbell wasn’t the main star of the first film, but as the only “survivor” of Evil Dead’s events, the character really came into his own in the sequel and beyond.

Ash has, over the years, become a bona fide horror icon. Even though the latest film in the franchise doesn’t feature the character, and it’s up in the air whether Campbell would return to the role for any future installments, anything is possible thanks to the success of Evil Dead Rise. The film made over $146 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of around $19 million. That has made it one of the most profitable films of the year, on top of it being one of the more critically acclaimed films of 2023. No matter where the franchise goes next, hopefully the love for Rise will give Ash vs Evil Dead great numbers on Hulu. Especially since low viewership was a major problem for the series during its initial run.

Beside the series coming to Hulu, all four Evil Dead films are currently streaming on Max. Ash vs Evil Dead arrives on Hulu on October 1.