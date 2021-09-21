Deadline has revealed that singer and actress Ashanti will be starring and producing a new romantic comedy titled The Plus One. The film is scheduled to begin production in Florida in December, however, director and cast details remain unknown.

Ashanti, who has sold over 27 million records worldwide, will be starring as Lizzie, who asks that her "Male of Honor" Marshall refrain from bringing his terrible ex Marie to Lizzie’s destination wedding. However, Marshall decides to bring Marie as his plus-one, where she attempts to ruin everything about Lizzie’s wedding. Ashanti's past acting credits include films such as Coach Carter starring Samuel L. Jackson, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, and 2006’s John Tucker Must Die. She is repped by GVA Talent Agency, Tina Douglas Momanger LLC, Stephan Dweck Esq., and William Archer Esq.

Image via Lifetime

RELATED: 'The People We Hate at the Wedding': New Comedy Starring Kristen Bell and Ben Platt Starts Production

The Plus One, while still without an official director as of now, will be produced by Danny Chan, Danny Roth, David Yates, and Demetrius Spencer, while executive producers will include Tina Douglas, Stephan Dweck, and Almost Never Films, who have worked on titles such as 2021’s Zeros and Ones starring Ethan Hawke, 2020’s Breach starring Bruce Willis, and Archenemy. Fans should certainly look forward to an official director announcement and additional casting information as the film draws closer to production.

Though we're left with only a small sample size of what the plot will entail as well as who will be playing the role “Male of Honor” Marshall and his ex Marie, Ashanti fans can rest easy knowing her charisma will shine through the screen as it has plenty of times in the past. Be sure to keep up with Collider for any additional information on the film.

KEEP READING: Dan Levy Will Star in and Direct New Rom-Com for Netflix, As Part of Overall Deal

Share Share Tweet Email

Scott Bakula Says "Significant Conversations" Are Happening Around a 'Quantum Leap' Reboot There's no time like the present for Dr. Sam Beckett to pay us a visit.

Read Next