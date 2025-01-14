Things are getting even messier with the Braxton clan. After coming out publically about inappropriate conduct from one of her aunt's former partners, Ashlee Braxton is being silenced. And from someone you wouldn't expect: her father. Michael Braxton Jr. has allegedly threatened legal action in order to silence her for speaking out.

The allegation comes on the heels of the reality star revealing that she was not on the best of terms with one of her aunts via a TikTok video. In the two-part video, Ashlee Braxton revealed that the actions occurred when she was 16. She continued to share that her mother and father saw inappropriate text messages from her aunt's partner. She alleged that her aunt, who is unnamed, was loving and understanding but switched her tone over time. She alleged, "It just felt like love from my family was cut off and gone."

Ashlee Braxton Continues to Speak Out

While Ashlee Braxton did not name-drop the alleged aunt, internet sleuths noted that she did like a comment that implicated Trina Braxton and Gabe Solis. Again, no name has been mentioned. Ashlee Braxton has been documenting her story via her TikTok. She recently revealed that her father had gotten in contact with her, warning her to stay silent or legal action may have to be taken. She stated that she "shan't speak of his name" or "the household" as he has "lawyered up." She continued to refrain from mentioning by name, but many have assumed who she is speaking of. She continued to say that "everyone has a right to tell their story." She then went on to promote her speaking engagements and workshops in which intimate groups can discuss their traumas. To complicate the situation further, it has been revealed that as part of Tamar Braxton's upcoming podcast tour, Ashlee Braxton will be joining her.

The Braxton family returned to television over the summer on The Braxtons. The series documented their lives following Traci Braxton's passing. The controversial series highlighted the highs and lows of the family, including the familiar turmoil surrounding Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., and the sister's estrangement with Kevin Surratt Sr.

Your changes have been saved The Braxtons The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Character(s) Self Network WE tv Expand

The Braxtons is available to stream on ALLBLK.

