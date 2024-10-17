After years voicing someone who has gone on to become one of the most beloved figures in the Star Wars Universe, one Clone Wars and Rebels voice performer is back with a brand-new project. Collider can exclusively confirm that Ashley Eckstein, famous for voicing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later in Star Wars: Rebels, will reunite with Rebels executive producer Henry Gilroy for an upcoming original audio drama. Eckstein is credited as the co-creator of the project alongside Jeff Gomez, and will also star in the initial offering of this new IP which has plans to expand into other publishing formats. Both Eckstein and Gomez will also executive produce the fully cast audio drama, and when asked about the project, Gilroy had this to say:

"I am thrilled to have been chosen to collaborate with Ashley Eckstein once again to bring her and Jeff's fantastical world to life in this exciting new audio adventure. The original story and characters that they've created compelled me to join them, a star-studded cast, fantastic musicians, and an all-star writing team, on an epic storytelling venture which I can't wait to share with fans in the near future."

Gilroy is best known for his work as a writer on Clone Wars and Rebels, but he's been working as a scribe and producer on animated projects for the better part of thirty years. His career got started in the early 90s when he was brought on to pen an episode of Batman: The Animated Series, and he then worked on other famous animated TV series such as Taz-Mania and The Mask. He has also worked on DC projects such as Justice League Unlimited, the animated series which ran from 2004-2006 and is currently streaming on Max and Netflix. Most recently, Gilroy created Dragons: The Nine Realms, the How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series that's streaming on Hulu on Peacock and he also worked on three episodes of Ultimate Spider-Man. He has also been tapped as a writer for Magic: The Gathering, the Netflix series in the works that stars Brandon Routh.

Ashley Eckstein Has Done More Than Voice Ahsoka

Image via Disney Publishing

Ashley Eckstein will always be famous for being the first one to bring Ahsoka Tano to life in Star Wars, but she's always been more than just that one character. She's also worked with Marvel and DC on projects such as Avengers Assemble, where she voiced Lady Elanna, and DC Super Hero Girls, where she plays Cheetah and Catwoman. She also previously worked with Gilroy on Ultimate Spider-Man, playing both Dagger and Shriek in multiple episodes, and she also portrayed the antagonist Muffy in That's So Raven. She's even the founder of the fashion label and lifestyle brand, Her Universe, which you can learn more about here.

The untitled audio drama with Eckstein, Gilroy, and Gomez does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Eckstein as Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, now streaming on Disney+.

