The Big Picture Ashley Eckstein, known for her role as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars, will be co-creating and Executive Producing a new audiodrama for Disney Publishing aimed at young adults.

The audiodrama will feature a full cast and is part of a new original IP that Disney plans to expand into different publishing formats.

Disney is experienced in creating multimedia IPs, with films spinning off into novelizations and their involvement in popular initiatives.

She's back and better than ever! Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that actor Ashley Eckstein, best known to fans as the original voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, will be starring in and co-creating a brand-new audiodrama for Disney Publishing aimed at a young adult audience, as well as serving as Executive Producer. While not much is known yet about the untitled project, the audiodrama will also feature a full cast.

Where Have You Heard Ashley Eckstein Before?

Eckstein is, of course, best known for her starring turn as Ahsoka Tano in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, where she played the role for eight collective seasons across the two series. She also recently returned to the role in the short series Tales of the Jedi, playing Ahsoka for three episodes of the Dave Filoni-created series. Her love of Star Wars and of nerd culture also spun off into the hugely successful fandom fashion brand Her Universe, which has since expanded widely beyond Star Wars. Beyond Star Wars, Eckstein has also leant her voice talents to Disney Junior series Sofia The First, Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man and DC Super Hero Girls.

What Do We Know About Disney's Original New Audiodrama?

The original YA audiodrama is set to kick off a new original IP for Disney, and while Eckstein is set to lead the first outing as part of the new initiative, Disney is looking to expand the IP into new publishing formats. The audiodrama is set to be produced by Jeff Gomez, a fantasy/sci-fi writer who has experience working across mediums, making him an ideal candidate to shepherd this new, original IP into its various publishing formats.

While it's not clear at this time what exactly these other formats will entail, Disney is no stranger to the multimedia IP, with their films spinning off into novelizations. Disney Books also plays a role in Lucasfilm's widely popular The High Republic publishing initiative as well, which itself spans books, comics, and audio dramas.

There is currently no title of release date for the new audiodrama. Stay tuned at Collider for all of the updates.