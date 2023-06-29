ABC has long been on the front lines of bringing viewers groundbreaking stories, and since the network teamed up with Hulu, the content just keeps getting better. With its latest foray into the world of true crime and investigative journalism, ABC News Studios will be delivering a three-part docuseries titled The Ashley Madison Affair. Turning their focus on the cheating-enabling website that was hacked and had its darkest secrets and clientele exposed, the network will uncover the truth behind the data breach, interviewing those closest and most affected by the scandal.

In an exclusive-to-Collider trailer, the drama begins to unfold as the founder of the notorious dating site, Darren J. Morgenstern explains that his goal was to allow people to “have the more perfect affair”. With the money rolling in from eager users desperate to step out of their marriages before going back to their spouses, those at the top had no idea just how many enemies were waiting to pounce. When the service is infiltrated by a handful of hackers, panic strikes and the names of users begin to leak with the cheaters left to face the consequences. From politicians to celebrities, members of the Vatican, and even Josh Duggar, no one was safe from the reckoning.

The Ashley Madison Affair joins an already buffed-up slate of ABC New Studios titles on Hulu where audiences can catch gripping whodunnits, solve murders alongside top-tier detectives, and peel back the layers on ongoing newsworthy events. While you wait for the affair to break, you can get caught up on titles including The Age of Influence, Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite, and The Randall Scandal.

What Else Does ABC News Studio Have Coming to Hulu?

Along with The Ashley Madison Affair, ABC News Studios will also be releasing a handful of other projects in the same vein. Included on the docket is the docuseries adaptation of the podcast, Betrayal. In Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, Jen Faison thinks she’s set for life when college introduces her to her future husband, Spencer Herron. But, not all is as it seems and, when Faison discovers that there are other women, she goes down a rabbit hole leading her to uncover the unbelievable truth about her spouse. Next up is Mother Undercover which will center on four mothers who will stop at nothing to ensure that their children are kept safe even if that means putting their own lives on the line as undercover detectives. Finally, Demons and Saviors tells the troubling story of Christina Boyer, a woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter who has stood by her innocence since the ruling. Telekinetic abilities, a traumatic background, and armchair detectives all come into play as the story around Boyer’s life unfolds.

Check out the trailer for The Ashley Madison Affair above and catch it on Hulu when it premieres on July 7.