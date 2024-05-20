The Big Picture Ashley Madison encouraged infidelity as a solution to unhappy marriages.

Netflix's new docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is primed to be one of the most discussed documentaries on the platform. Exposing the scandal behind the Ashley Madison dating app, the entertaining documentary serves several purposes, including questioning the validity of marriage in the 21st century. Created to provide convenience for unsatisfied spouses looking for a willing partner in an adulterous affair, Ashley Madison was immediately criticized by the moral masses, but the site boasted over 47 million subscribers at its height, proving the ever-present hypocrisy in human beings.

Ashley Madison's tagline was simple: "Life is Short. Have an Affair." The docuseries details how CEO Noel Biderman unapologetically pushed the company's belief that extramarital affairs could provide marriages with a necessary key to happiness. Biderman did countless interviews sharing that marriages could be happier if spouses could act out their unspoken fantasies with a willing "partner in crime" who understood their long-term commitment to their marriage and wouldn't penalize them later for not being open to abandoning their spouse. While talk show hosts and media platforms feigned disgust at Biderman's matter-of-fact attitude towards adultery, the rapid success of the site worldwide proved his inclinations were correct. The foundation of marriage differs between countries, cultures and religious backgrounds, but the commonality across the board was the interest in sneaking around those foundational barriers and indulging in a self-fulfilling sexual affair, even if only temporary.

Who Was Ashley Madison's Targeted Demographic?

As the popularity of the Ashley Madison site grew, the company struggled to keep up with the lightning-paced growth. The site leaned on the premise of privacy and anonymity for its users, selling them a false sense of security regarding their emails, photos and personal information. Pastors, politicians, and corporate professionals signed up for profiles, sharing both their work and personal email accounts. Driven by the offering of connecting with like-minded spouses seeking excitement, Ashley Madison users were able to connect with subscribers in their area and beyond for a mere $19.99 per month.

Christian family blogger Sam Radar recounts his journey down Ashley Madison's seductive road to self-destruction in detail in the first few episodes of the series. A committed family man, Sam admits his wife Nia was essentially the perfect partner. His curiosity was rooted in self-indulgence and the need for excitement more than a deficiency in his marriage. The conservative young husband loved his family and considered himself lucky after snagging the woman of his dreams in Nia. The couple went viral after performing the title track to Disney's Frozen in the car with their adorable daughter.

After Disney reached out to the couple, asking to use their video in an end-of-year recap of the response to the movie, Sam and Nia began focusing the bulk of their free time on their family blog. Armed with the knowledge of his secret membership with Ashley Madison, Sam continued pursuing PG fame with his wife and their family. Their popularity as family bloggers continued to grow so much that it satiated Sam's desire for excitement. "As things continued to grow with our page, I lost the desire to be on the site and eventually deleted my account," Sam shared. Sam might've lost his interest in the site, but many others found delight in the ability to exercise their sexual fantasies in a safe place.

According to the documentary, members were at liberty to share their fetishes including BDSM, threesomes, bisexual encounters, golden showers and so much more. Conservatives seeking a place to feed their carnal desires without recourse continued flocking to the site to satiate their fixation with sexual adventure unbeknownst to the danger that lurked ahead. Naysayers who assume anything that seems too good to be true are probably right.

At the height of their popularity, the site that promised privacy for cheating spouses learned their data was hacked by an organization titled, "The Impact Team." Not only had the site been hacked, but leadership was given the ultimatum to remove the site or deal with the data being leaked to the public. Biderman and the entire staff at Ashley Madison became frozen in panic. They poured money and resources into finding the leak against the 30-day deadline, but unfortunately, they weren't able to uncover the leak or the identity of The Impact Team.

The Ashley Madison Data Hack Had Dire Effects On Some Members

As promised, a month after the threat was issued, the first wave of data was released. The fallout was swift and multifaceted. As the information about members was released, Twitter and other news sites began researching and releasing the identity of members. Spouses began frantically dealing with the possible fall-out of their infidelity in their marriages and, ultimately, their families. What started as an opportunity for selfish indulgence proved to be a life-changing mistake with varying degrees of consequences.

TLC's 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was already under investigation for the molestation of five underage girls - including two of his sisters. Josh's affiliation with Ashley Madison sealed his fate in the court of public opinion. Political figures like former Louisiana GOP Jason Dore and former Florida state attorney Jeff Ashton were just a few of the public figures that were exposed in the leak. Both men gave speeches acknowledging the error of their ways and offering a public apology to their spouses and families. New Orleans pastor and seminary professor John Gibson was devastated when church leaders confronted him about his Ashley Madison membership. He didn't deny the information and accepted their decision to request his resignation. Unlike Jason and Jeff, John's mental state wasn't strong enough to handle the humiliation. After returning home, he remained quiet, but later that evening, his wife Christi found his lifeless body in their garage after he'd died by suicide.

Journalists and reporters worldwide made it their business to expose any name that would guarantee a juicy headline, eager to keep the story going. Reality stars Josh Taekman Real Housewives of New York City) and Jersey Shore star ) andstar Snooki's husband Jionni LaValle were rumored to have been members of the site on various blogs. Other platforms focused on those with political affiliations, like Chris Christie's brother and Vice President at the time, Joe Biden's son , Hunter Biden . With the diversity of people on the site, it's clear that Ashley Madison had tapped into a real issue for marriage in the 21st century. With gender roles being constantly challenged, many psychologists have questioned the validity of marriage in today's cultural landscape.

Ashley Madison Exposed the Complexities of Longterm Marriage

Psychologist John Gressel Phd spoke candidly with Psychology Today in an article titled, "The Hard Realities of Long-Term Marriage." " I see, day in and day out, the striking difference between the youthful hopes of young couples and the lived reality several years or decades down the road. The estrangement that sets in, the loss of hope, the settling, the bickering, and fighting and alienation," he wrote. John suggests the idea of marriage in today's culture may be more attractive than the reality of it. "It’s not easy to live with someone. It’s the little things that can be hardest: the annoying habits, the repeated stories, the grey, gritty details of sharing a household. It’s coming to terms with the way some things won’t ever change, that the trajectory of marriage is not—on some important metrics—a steady move toward ever better, ever stronger, ever more pleasurable. It’s coping with the feeling that some things are actually harder, less strong, and less pleasurable," Gressel shares.

The age-old debate on the validity of marriage will possibly never be solved. The feminist movement, differences in education, and the workforce have changed the dynamic and role of marriage over the past century. The Ashley Madison docuseries adds one additional argument to the premise that the monogamous marriage model is antiquated and no longer serves today's global society. The sheer number of members willing to share personal photos, email addresses and phone numbers with a website focused on adultery is proof that monogamy isn't the majority lifestyle of choice.

The hack revealed more than the personal details of members on the site. The site allowed women to sign up for free, but charged men a $19.99 monthly fee. The data breach exposed fraudulent behavior by the creators of the site in that many of the female profiles were fake. Contrary to what the site was publicizing, there was a disproportionate number of beautiful women seeking to have affairs with average Joes looking for fun. Many of the female profiles were fake or duplicates, encouraging married men to sign up for a fantasy.

Where Is Ashley Madison Today?

The Ashley Madison docuseries ends with an ironic twist, including founder Noel Biderman. Noel launched the platform under false authenticity surrounding his own marriage. He insisted that although he believed monogamy wasn't possible for most, he himself was in a monogamous relationship with his wife. Noel paraded his wife Amanda around during his press run to lend additional credibility to promotion. Amanda appeared to wholeheartedly believe in her husband's spiel although most questioned his commitment to pushing infidelity if he wasn't involved in himself.

The Impact Team upped the ante and after releasing users' information, they also released intimate emails and information from Noel's personal computer. The results were devastating but not unpredictable. Noel Biderman, the CEO of Ashley Madison, was not only involved in several affairs himself, but he frequently purchased escorts and insisted the young women be between the ages of 18-19.

Noel left the company in disgrace, and a new owner took over leadership of the platform. Despite the data hack, fake female members, Noel's hypocrisy and two former members committing suicide after their indiscretions were exposed, nearly 10 years later, the site is still thriving. Avid Life Media was rebranded as Ruby Corp. and the company hired Rob Segal as CEO and James Millership as president.

The company is still thriving today and some marriages survived the hack. Christian blogger Sam Radar and his wife Nia managed to weather the storm and their marriage is stronger than ever now. The success of Ashley Madison in the face of so many adversities proves affairs are just as popular and have just as much relevance as marriage.

