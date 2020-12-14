With the arrival of Marvel Comics' character Kate Bishop, now playable in Marvel's Avengers, we had a chance to talk to the voice of Kate herself, Ashly Burch. We talked about how Ashly came to voice Kate Bishop and what the character means to her as both a Marvel Comics icon and one of the new female superheroes introduced to the game. Additionally, I asked Ashly to look back over 2020 in retrospect, as well as look forward to upcoming projects of hers, like the next DLC for Marvel's Avengers and Kate's part to play in it, the highly anticipated sequel Horizon: Forbidden West.

An accomplished Emmy-winning actor, Burch is known for animated series like Adventure Time, OK K.O.!, and Attack on Titan, live-action roles in Critical Role and Mythic Quest, and globally acclaimed video games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and it's upcoming sequel Horizon: Forbidden West, as well as The Last of Us: Part II, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and, of course, Borderlands, just to name a few.

Follow along with the full interview above, or feel free to jump ahead to these timestamps:

1:03 - How Ashly landed the role of Kate Bishop and the importance of trail mix

3:12 - On voicing Kate Bishop vs motion-capture / performance-capture

4:35 - Ashly comments on working alongside her superheroic castmates

5:17 - What Kate Bishop means to Ashly

6:35 - Ashly on the relationship between Kate Bishop and Clint Barton

8:15 - On the Marvel Comics influences Ashly used to get into Kate's headspace

9:42 - Ashly fan-casts the next female superhero to join the game

10:05 - On whether or not she plays games as the characters she voices

11:55 - Ashly teases Kate's part to play in the next DLC, "Operation Hawkeye - Future Imperfect"

12:40 - Ashly reflects back on the events of 2020

14:27 - Ashly teases her upcoming projects, including Horizon: Forbidden West

Stay tuned for more updates on all things Marvel's Avengers, Horizon: Forbidden West, Mythic Quest, and more!

