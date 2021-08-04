Netflix has announced that Ashton Kutcher will co-star with Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming rom-com Your Place Or Mine. It is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will also make her feature directorial debut on the project. Netflix's official announcement tweet sports headshots of both stars and describes the movie as being about "two best friends on opposite coasts who see their whole life change when they swap homes for a week."

This will be Kutcher's first time playing a leading role in a romantic comedy since 2011 when New Year's Eve and No Strings Attached were released (although he previously starred in a role for Netflix on comedy/drama TV series The Ranch). But Witherspoon herself is no slouch when it comes to playing a female romantic lead on the silver screen. Previous comedic roles of hers include Sweet Home Alabama, the wildly popular Legally Blonde franchise, and This Means War. But she has also branched out and played more dramatic roles in recent years, from HBO's Big Little Lies to Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere.

Image via MGM

RELATED: 'Legally Blonde 3' Release Date Revealed, So Practice Your Bend and Snaps

Meanwhile, McKenna is the writer and producer behind such smash hits as the CW musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as iconic comedies The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. Since this is her first time in the director's chair, it'll be interesting to see what fresh ideas and creative touches she'll add to the final product. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will produce through their first-look deal with Netflix alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

No official release date has been confirmed for Your Place Or Mine yet. Check out the announcement tweet below:

KEEP READING: 'Legally Blonde' Mobile Game in the Works From MGM, Playside Studios

Share Share Tweet Email

'Baldo: The Guardian of Owls' Trailer Reveals Release Date for Studio Ghibli-esque Game A Game Made for Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda Fans!

Read Next